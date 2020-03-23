Legends of Runeterra adds huge Weekly Vault and XP rewards

Free-to-play players in Legends of Runeterra can now stock their library with even more cards due to an increase in Weekly Vault rewards and XP.

Riot Games revealed today that the wildcard cap in LoR has been removed, allowing players to purchase any card and craft decks they want beginning with Patch 0.9.3 on March 31. Those who are FTP are also getting rewarded with several major changes to the Weekly Vault and XP rewards.

“We never want anyone to feel like LoR is only playable if you’re grinding out games or dropping a bunch of cash,” LoR game director Andrew “Umbrage” Yip said. “We’re also personally familiar with the fear of missing out and falling behind when you dip out of a game for a little while. So along with the now-consistent Champions from level 5 Vaults (which is designed to be virtually guaranteed just by completing your daily quests), we’re adding XP Boost levels that will accelerate anyone who’s far behind into a reasonable range.”

With the release of LoR’s 0.9.3 patch, players can earn random champion cards at level five, a champion wildcard at level 10, an Expedition token at level two, and many other rewards from the Weekly Vault.

Level 2+ includes an Expedition Token (previously awarded at level 10).

Level 5+ includes a random Champion card (you can Braum Wave goodbye to bad luck Vaults with no Champions).

Level 10+ includes a Champion Wildcard (replaces level 5 random Champion card).

Level 13 and beyond include additional, unlimited capsules, each of which contains at least three Rares and two Commons, with a chance to upgrade to an Epic or Champion Capsule.

The upcoming LoR update will also feature changes to the XP system, including no limit on the amount of XP a player can earn daily.

Earn unlimited XP.

PVP wins in Normal / Ranked and Expeditions net at least 200 and 100 base XP (respectively), every time.

AI wins will always provide at least 50 XP going forward.

With the changes being made to XP and Weekly Vault rewards, LoR is progressing toward becoming the most accessible CCG on the market for FTP players and those who want to spend money. In an update following the 0.9.3 patch, the LoR team will also add an XP boost to Region rewards.