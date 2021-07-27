Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.13.0 is going live tomorrow, July 28.

Since this is just the second week after the Sentinels of Light/Viego and Akshan champion expansion began, in addition to another seasonal tournament happening soon, there are no balance changes to cards in this update. Despite this, LoR is adding a massive expanded version of its Lab of Legends mode, The Saltwater Scourge.

Gangplank’s reign ends today—level up and find your own path by journeying into Lab of Legends: The Saltwater Scourge!



Check out the full Patch 2.13.0 notes at: https://t.co/Ykj7TvUsXq pic.twitter.com/lLaSpaquq1 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) July 27, 2021

While details were initially teased in the “What’s Next For Legends of Runeterra” video released earlier today, the game mode will be joining LoR with tomorrow’s patch. In addition to The Saltwater Scourge, players can test a new way to interact with the game since there will be a new option for “click” interface for an additional way to engage with LoR. As it stands, this new feature will only be initially rolled out through Lab of Legends and player feedback will be considered when figuring out how to improve and expand it to other game modes.

On top of all of this, every player will receive one extra Prime Glory for those who seek to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier Gauntlet. This is due to the fact that the first Gauntlet for the Rise of the Underworld season was disabled for a weekend due to a bug, so this is compensation for those who were forced to miss it.

Here are all the notes for LoR Patch 2.13.0.

New Lab – Lab of Legends: The Saltwater Scourge

“Set sail with Lab of Legends: The Saltwater Scourge, a new RPG-styled progression mode building on the original Lab of Legends formula. Choose to adventure through Bilgewater as Miss Fortune, Tahm Kench, or Twisted Fate, leveling up as you take on enemies and build a deck strong enough to defeat the dethroned reaver king Gangplank.

Treasure awaits, with each encounter offering new powers, cards or gold (or a chance to spend it) to aid you on your quest. As you grow in power, the choice is yours: carefully build your strength by challenging weaker enemies, or push forward more aggressively to take on higher-level bosses. Even if you fall in battle, death in this mode is just another beginning, with a chance to refill your health and complete your mission at the price of a lower adventure score. Oh and don’t forget to stop by the shops to stock up during your adventure—just don’t ask where the wares are from.

Defeat Gangplank and shoot for your highest score when The Saltwater Scourge launches on July 28 with Patch 2.13.0. This mode is our next step toward a permanent PvE mode but definitely not our last, so look forward to more experiments and more adventures coming soon.”

Miscellaneous

Based on community feedback, Riot added a Click User Interface feature for PC. Players can choose between “Click to Action” and “Click to Grab” for a more convenient way to engage with Legends of Runeterra. Initially, this feature will only be available within Lab of Legends. As Riot gets more feedback from players, the devs will improve this feature and expand it to other game modes.

A Prime Glory has been awarded to all players in response to the Gauntlet being disabled.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Crystal Arrow to not be revealed when drawn after leveling up Ashe

The number value indicating how many mushrooms were planted in the user’s deck due to Poison Puffcaps should now be visible on screen at all aspect ratios

Mushroom Cloud’s VFX should now correctly display +5 instead of +3

Fixed a bug that prevented level-up videos from playing correctly on mobile

Chempunk Pickpocket should no longer be able to create Death From Below

Fixed various text bugs and inconsistencies

Completing the Countdown for Preservarium with Time in a Bottle should now correctly draw the card that was Predicted

Try out The Saltwater Scourge for yourself when LoR Patch 2.13.0 drops tomorrow, July 28.