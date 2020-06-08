Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.3: Full notes and updates

Several big changes are taking place in June and July.

Riot Games revealed several major upcoming changes within Legends of Runeterra today, from a ranked reset to a new vault day and more card clarity adjustments.

The LoR 1.3 patch notes for the Wednesday update were released today, introducing several big changes that will take place in June. The new patch won’t go into effect until 12pm CT on June 10.

Ranked LoR reset

On June 23 at 11am CT, a ranked reset will occur in LoR, ending the Season of Plunder. Ranked won’t be active for about 24 hours. On June 24 at approximately 12pm CT, the Season of Fortune will begin. Following the reset, raked icon rewards will get rewarded to LoR players and everyone will restart in new tiers.

Master ranked players: Drop 800 LP or eight divisions.

Diamond and Platinum players: Drop 750 LP or seven divisions and 50 LP.

Gold and Silver players: Drop 675 LP or six divisions and 75 LP.

Bronze and Iron players: Reset to Iron IV.

An update toward Master LP will take place in LoR Patch 1.4. No specific details have been released by Riot regarding those changes at this time.

New patch notes date

Beginning with LoR Patch 1.4, patch notes will no longer be released on Monday. All patch notes will go out on Tuesdays at 12pm CT, starting with 1.4 on June 24. The 1.4 update will then go live on June 25, around 24 hours later.

Vault day change

Vault days are also moving from Tuesday to Thursday, starting with the LoR 1.5 update on July 8. During the week of transition, there will be nine days prior to unlocking vault rewards.

Card clarity adjustments

New adjustments toward card clarity are taking place within the LoR 1.3 update. Several rules text were updated, along with a definition of what “random” means. Prior to today’s changes, random meant “only from your deck’s region, according to the LoR team. Now it means “any region.”

Expedition Archetype changes

Expeditions in LoR were tweaked again, revealing several new changes across multiple archetypes. Nerfs and buffs were made to improve overall consistency and balance, according to the LoR team.

Fishbones

Added: Barkbeast, Coral Creatures, Daring Poro, Fleetfeather Tracker, Hapless Aristocrat, Legion Saboteur, Lonely Poro, Mageseeker Conservator, Navori Bladescout, Omen Hawk, Precious Pet, and Sparring Student.

Removed: Pilfered Goods, and Scrapdash Assembly.

Increased: Wild Pick Bonus Chance to high.

Raiding Party

Added: Chum the Waters, Jagged Butcher, Jagged Taskmaster, Monkey Idol, Parrrley, and Yordle Grifter.

Removed: Golden Narwhal, Petty Officer, Sheriff Lariette Rose, and Warning Shot.

Scout it Out

Added: Jagged Butcher, Make it Rain, and Playful Trickster.

Removed: Golden Narwhal

Scrapheap

Added: Chempunk Pickpocket, Clump of Whumps, Shady Character, and Thermogenic Beam.

Removed: Arena Bookie, Flame Chompers, Insightful Investigator, Jury-Rig, Professor von Yipp, Sump Dredger, and Vault Breaker.

Spell Slingers

Added: Sleight of Hand, Slotbot, and Will of Ionia.

Removed: Playful Trickster, Spirit’s Refuge, and Yordle Grifter.

Increased: Wild Pick Bonus Chance to high.

Terrors from the Deep

Added: Bubble Bear, Pick a Card, Slotbot, and Withering Wail.

Removed: Stirred Spirits

Death’s Door

Added: Atrocity, and Puffcap Peddler.

Removed: Tortured Prodigy, and Unlicensed Innovation.

Discipline

Added: Will of Ionia; Yone, and Windchaser.

First to the Draw

Added: Black Market Merchant, and Shellshocker.

Grand Moments

Added: Eminent Benefactor, and Suit Up!.

Removed: Assembly Bot, and Plaza Guardian.

Mega Keg

Added: Slippery Waverider

Removed: Hunting Fleet

Retribution

Added: Tortured Prodigy

Removed: Sapling Toss

Total Recall

Added: Deny, Gotcha!, and Plaza Guardian.

Removed: Kinkou Wayfinder, Get Excited!, and Recall.

Bug fixes and adjustments

Over a dozen bug fixes are taking place in the LoR 1.3 update that include Yasuo being stolen and Dragon Rage targeting Tough enemies multiple times.

Fixed an issue that very rarely allowed Yasuo to be stolen from an opposing hand by steal-from-hand effects.

Fixed an issue where the animation for Super Mega Death Rocket would sometimes not play.

Fixed an issue where Dragon’s Rage would sometimes target Tough enemies multiple times.

Fixed a bug where blue VFX would sometimes linger after drawing cards with Puffcaps attached to them.

Fixed an issue where Fluft of Poros would not play the correct animation upon dying.

Fixed several cards that had translation errors.

Fixed a bug where sometimes Maokai’s Sapling would jump off the screen.

Fixed an issue that caused Tarkaz the Tribeless to always show up alongside Heimerdinger and Accelerated Purrsuit in Cataclysm champion packs

Fixed an issue where card pips would sometimes not match card counts after quickly adding cards to a deck.

The quest “Level Up!” now correctly counts when multiple champions are leveled up in the same game.

The quest “Take the Plunge” now correctly requires the player to reach Deep (won’t trigger simply from drawing a lot of cards in a match).

In Japanese, fixed a font inconsistency issue with some numbers.

On mobile, deleting starter decks no longer leaves a gap in your deck collection.

The LoR 1.3 update will go into effect on June 10 around 12pm CT.