Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.15 changes the formula for round timers

All of this is in preparation for the upcoming seasonal tournaments.

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 1.15 is bringing a massive overhaul to how the turn timer works.

The updated timer will aim to improve the pacing of each game. All of this comes after Riot recently posted the first seasonal tournament’s broadcast schedule.

The exact details of the new timer are as follows:

Time Banking: Ending your turn earlier will bank extra time. Once you’ve stored up some time, you can spend it on more complex turns that require a little extra thought.

Time Falloff: Taking identical actions (i.e. Vault Breaker) within a round gives less additional time each time that action is taken (no more infinite rounds). It’s not super aggressive right now, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the system’s effectiveness and player feedback for fine-tuning in future patches.

The goal of the new system is to have players play more proactively and quickly in the earlier parts of the game. That way, when later complex turns come, players can spend more time navigating the game to find the difficult lines to victory.

On top of gaining additional time, the new system also prevents infinite loops, which were usually enabled by Cloud Drinker and repeated effects like Vault Breaker or old Hush. While the system won’t be too harsh to cards that have that natural function, it should prevent hostage scenarios, which will help in regular ladder games and the upcoming tournament.

You can try out the new round timer update when it’s released with LoR Patch 1.15 on Tuesday, Nov. 24.