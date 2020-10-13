Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.12: Monuments of Power notes and updates

New balance changes, Labs, ranked rewards, personalizations, and Monuments of Power cards are dropping into Legends of Runeterra in Patch 1.12.

Scheduled to launch on Oct. 14, the new MoP expansion within the Call of the Mountain set will contain a total of 40 cards being added to LoR. The expansion showcases three new champions—Tahm Kench, Soraka, and Shyvana—as well as a new card type, Landmark.

In addition to the new cards, Patch 1.12 also contains several major nerfs and plenty of cosmetic bling to get excited about. There’s even a Landmark and ARAM Lab, along with ranked rewards and Region Road updates for a new season.

Here are the full notes for LoR Patch 1.12:

Balance changes

Seasonal tournaments will kick off shortly in LoR, leading to another round of balance changes in Patch 1.12. And for players upset over Lee Sin dominating the meta, adjustments for him are scheduled to take place in Patch 1.13. Tweaks taking place in 1.12 include nerfs to Bastion and Hush, along with Living Legends and Genevieve Elmheart.

Genevieve Elmheart

Reducing gameplay outside of Scout decks, Genevieve Elmheart’s Health was reduced from five to four.

Hush

The adjustments to Hush have finally arrived with a reduction in cost and the removal of creating a Fleeting Hush in hand that costs one more.

Cost reduced from three to two.

New text: Silence a unit this round.

Bastion

Adjustments made to Bastion in Patch 1.11 were “too efficient,” according to the LoR balance team. The spell’s cost has increased from three to four.

Living Legends

Living Legends previously refilled regular and spell mana without a Behold requirement. In a balance change meant to reduce its overall power, the text on Living Legends now reads “refill mana gems to full,” as opposed to “refill your mana.”

Labs

Two Labs will take place over the course of the next two weeks in LoR. The first is a Landmark Lab, featuring six decks with the new Landmark cards from MoP. The following week will feature ARAM with a few changes. Instead of building a deck, players will choose from a mulligan full of champion cards for their opening hand. Full details regarding both Labs can be found here.

Cosmetics

With the launch of MoP, several new personalizations are being added to the LoR store.

Haunted Grounds board

Image via Riot Games

Infernal Drake guardian

Image via Riot Games

Card backs

Image via Riot Games

Emotes

Image via Riot Games

Bundles

There are a total of three new bundles: The Harrowing, Emotes of Power, and the Dragonborn Bundle

The Harrowing

The Harrowing bundle includes the Haunted Grounds board and the Boo! card back for a total of 1,332 coins.

Emotes of Power

Image via Riot Games

The Emotes of Power bundle features four MoP emotes at a 25-percent discount of 570 coins.

Dragonborn bundle

Image via Riot Games

The Dragonborn bundle contains a preconstructed Draconic Fury deck along with several cosmetics. The themes within the deck are dragons and Fury with a Midrange playstyle.

Draconic Fury deck with Shyvana and Aurelion Sol

Infernal Drake guardian

Dragonborn card back

Shyvana emote, “Fired up.”

Expeditions balance changes

Four new archetypes are being added to the Expeditions pool with the launch of MoP. The new archetypes will also temporarily be three times as likely to appear in the initial champion picks.

Dragon’s Descent: Dragon-based archetype led by Shyvana and Aurelion Sol.

Mending Touch: Healing-focused archetype with Soraka and Tahm Kench.

Fists of the Dragon: Lee Sin plus Shyvana bonus archetype with a dragon thematic.

Blood on the Ice: Darius plus Ashe bonus archetype featuring Noxkraya Arena.

Ranked rewards

The Launch of MoP brings about a new season in LoR. From 11am CT to 1pm CT on Oct. 14, ranked play will be disabled in preparation for the new season. All ranked players will receive a reward icon for last season with the 1.12 update.

Master accounts will drop eight divisions.

Diamond and Platinum accounts will drop 750 LP (seven divisions plus 50 LP).

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675 LP (six divisions plus 75 LP).

Bronze and Iron accounts will reset to Iron IV.

Region Road updates

The Targon, Bilgewater, and Demacia regions have been extended for players.

Targon: Extended to 25 levels. Players can earn a free Targon card back by completing the Region Road.

Bilgewater and Demacia: Extended from 25 to 29 levels. New levels only drop CoM cards from both expansions.

Freljord and Shadow Isles: Levels 25 to 29 can drop anything and are no longer anchored to just CoM cards.

Other

A new MoP Challenge has been added for new and existing players, along with quests. There’s also a new MoP AI deck featuring dragons. Lulu and her Level Two art have been updated and the Deckbuilder supports Landmark cards. Gauntlets were also updated to track seven wins on a first attempt. And on Oct. 15, the LoR team is adding support for new login methods via Google for Android, Apple for iOS, or Facebook.