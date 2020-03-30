Legends of Runeterra Patch 0.9.3 will reduce “swings in rank” from wins and losses in Master Tier

Legends of Runeterra’s Master Tier is once again going through changes.

Master Tier LoR players will now “see smaller swings in rank” whenever they win or lose, according to today’s Patch 0.9.3 notes. This change should quell complaints of losses punishing players too drastically, causing a nosedive in the leaderboards.

Image via Riot Games Legends of Runeterra

“We made a quick initial change to give the system more freedom to adjust MMR based on game results, but It turns out we went a little too far,” Riot said. “We’re tightening things up again to reduce some of the variance.”

When LoR’s open beta was initially launched, the ranking system was too rigid, which created a static Master Tier. To change that, LoR devs gave the system “more freedom to adjust MMR based on game results.” This was problematic because it created high rank swings from just one loss, wiping away players’ progress.

It appears Riot is looking for the middle ground, reducing some of the MMR swings while still offering some variance on rankings.

LoR Patch 0.9.3 should hit the live servers tomorrow, bringing with it economy and progression changes, as well as the unlimited purchase of wildcards.