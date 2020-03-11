Legends of Runeterra mobile launching in Singapore first

Singapore players gained access to a Legends of Runeterra open beta mobile version today before anyone else in the world. And now, they can play the LoR open beta on PC, too.

Riot Games previously announced that LoR mobile wouldn’t be available until the official launch sometime in 2020. But Singapore players will get a chance to play it starting today, March 11, Riot announced.

Unlike other regions around the globe, the SEA region was left out of the LoR PC open beta due to a lack of support in the area.

“With our new games on the horizon, we made the decision in early 2019 to try to directly deliver our new games to players in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau wherever possible—leveraging local partners as needed,” Riot said. “While most regions have been operating League of Legends with sizable Riot teams for many years, we began working to support our new games in SEA with a small team and no existing infrastructure.”

With the launch of the LoR mobile open beta, available on Android and Apple phones, Singapore players will also have access to the PC open beta.

Riot previously said that LoR was “likely to have a rolling launch in Southeast Asia.” Players in Singapore hit the jackpot today, despite being late to the PC open beta, obtaining access to LoR mobile prior to the global launch later this year.

Many players are anxiously awaiting the official global launch so they can play via mobile and craft from new regions being added to LoR with a global launch. Riot hasn’t officially released a date yet, but with Singapore gaining access to an open beta mobile version in March, the global release possibly isn’t too far off.