Legends of Runeterra buffs Shurima and SI with Domination spoilers

Camoflaged Horror Wraith of Echoes Moonlit Glenkeeper The Alter of Blood Opulant Foyer Curse of the Tomb

Riot Games dropped another seven Legends of Runeterra spoilers for the upcoming Darkin Domination expansion, showcasing cards in Shadow Isles and Shurima.

Setting up for the final Legends of Runeterra champion in the Domination expansion that releases on Oct. 12, a total of seven regional support cards were revealed today. All cards were in the Shurima and Shadow Isles regions, potentially setting up for Aatrox as a Darkin champion. Of the cards revealed today, two were Landmarks, and three were followers—along with one Equipment and one spell.

Kai’Sa and Evolve mechanic received a buff with today’s spoilers through the seven-cost Shurima Camouflaged Horror. The follower also has Skill synergies, striking an enemy upon getting played, and the Fearsome keyword with 5/3 baseline stats.

The other standout card in the Shurima region was Curse of the Tomb, a two-cost Burst speed spell that synergizes with Predict. Upon Predict, the spell gives a unit a curse. The targeted unit with Curse of the Tomb takes double damage; if it should perish, it is Obliterated. Swinging Glaive and The Alter of Blood were the other Shurima cards revealed today. Neither stands out, but the Landmark Alter of Blood could have potential depending on the third Domination champion revealed.

Camoflaged Horror Wraith of Echoes Moonlit Glenkeeper Curse of the Tomb

Wraith of Echoes was the standout Shadow Isles spoiler today, granting all allied copies everywhere +1/+1 stats upon one of those allies dying during a round. This is a significant buff to archetypes like Spiders, Mistwraths, and Encroaching Mists. Wraith of Echoes also buffs other archetypes outside of SI, like Sand Soldiers and even Poros.

The Nightfall archetype received another layer of love with Moonlit Glenkeeper today. The first Nightfall card revealed during Domination spoilers was Twilit Protector, granting all Nightfall allies +1/+0. Moonlit Glenkeeper also buffs allies +1/+0, but only Ephermeral ones, while summoning a Sapling upon triggering the Nightfall mechanic.

And the final LoR spoiler from today was the Landmark Opulent Foyer. The SI Landmark synergizes with Gwen, summoning a Ghastly Band when its controller has the attack token or upon getting summoned. Opulent Foyer is a neat card but has the downside of costing three mana to cast, competing with several more powerful cards typically put in the three-drop spot.

Players can test out all the LoR spoilers on Oct. 12 with the release of the Domination expansion.

All images via Riot Games.