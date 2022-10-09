Legends of Runeterra Awakening Seasonal standings

The top 32 players in the APAC, EMEA, and Americas regions competed for a top-four finish at the Awakening Seasonal, earning a direct invite to the Legends of Runeterra Worlds qualifiers in Nov.

Taking place from Oct. 8 to 9, hundreds of top Legends of Runeterra players submitted three decks in hopes of making it to the top 32 playoffs and an invite to Worlds. The Awakening Seasonal was the final major tournament of 2022, with Worlds qualifiers scheduled to take place on Nov. 19. Champions like Lee Sin, Norra, Nami, Katarina, and Swain dominated the meta heading into the LoR Awakening Seasonal tournaments—with some players sticking to the top favorites and others bucking the meta.

Here are the Awakening Seasonal standings for all three regions leading up to the 2022 Legends of Runeterra World Championship.

APAC Awakening LoR Seasonal standings

The top four LoR players at the APAC Awakening Seasonal were HKG FlyingFish, VNM Kh0a, ABG Aurora, and JPN Soraharu. Making it to the final match was ABG Aurora and VNM Kh0a, with both players on the decks Nami/Lee Sin and Akshan/Pantheon.

Earning the APAC Awakening Seasonal title and the first title for Always Be Gaming was ABG Aurora.

EMEA Awakening LoR Seasonal standings

The top four LoR players at the EMEA Awakening Seasonal making it to the top four and earning a Worlds invite were Ghosterdriver, timmiTTimmit, Teddy314, and Ultraman1996.

TimmiTTimmit and Teddy314 competed in the final match in a German showdown, with Teddy314 earning the first win after TimmiTTimmit failed to ban Nami before the match started. Pantheon/Taric was Teddy’s second deck earning him the Awakening EMEA Seasonal.

TimmiTTimmit decks and codes

Heimerdinger/Jayce: CQDACBAEBYAQKCUYAEAQMBJAAIAQKAJIAMAQIEBUHABQKBAWDAOQGAIBAQNQCBAEB4AQKBA3AEAQCBIP

Fiora/Pantheon: CICQCBIABQBACAA2FUBAKCIDAUBAMCIEAYBQGCJDGNOAGAICAAAQCBAAAIBAKCIEBUAQEAIABUSQ

Sivir/Akshan. CMBACBQHAQDQIBYNCQ3DOZ4AAGBACBABAIAACAIEAABACBIABQBAIB3NRIAQGAIGA4VAEBAHHNOQGAIABENCK

Teddy314 decks and codes