Legends of Runeterra 1.5 patch: Full notes and updates

A number of updates are taking place within the Legends of Runeterra 1.5 patch that include emergency balance adjustments and the launch of Labs.
The Season of Fortune has already seen a number of updates that have improved LoR, like the addition of Gauntlet, while other tweaks have exploited unhealthy spots within the metagame. August is just around the corner, containing a new region and set of cards, prompting the LoR team to reevaluate long-term and immediate balance improvements.
LoR balance changes
Patch 1.5 contains two emergency balance adjustments to Pilfered Goods and Solitary Monk. Despite not seeing gameplay in competitive tournaments, the Nab mechanic continues to be a nuisance within the ranked ladder. And following changes made in patch 1.4, Elusives have dominated the meta.
Pilfered Goods
- Cost increased from two to three
Solitary Monk
- Power decreased from four to three
Balance changes for Patch 1.6
Several other balance changes are getting tested by the LoR team and will get implemented within Patch 1.6. These include tweaks to Heimerdinger’s bots, a rework of discard units, and changes towards direct Nexus damage from cheap units.
Card text clarity changes
Following reports from players, the LoR team is also adjusting the text on over 30 cards. The issues involve consistency with plural usage with target words such as “fleeting” and “all.”
Expedition archetype adjustments
Mono-region drafting will see less consistency following Patch 1.5 while being able to draft a tri-region archetype will increase. Adjustments also include nerfs to Freljord archetypes following the buffs to Braum and Anivia, along with the Noxian region due to buffs applied to Darius and Basilisk Rider, in Patch 1.4.
Ancient Evil
- Added: Brittle Steel and Caught in the Cold
Battle Scars
- Added: Stalking Wolf
- Removed: Ruthless Raider
Fishbones
- Added: Eager Apprentice and Hired Gun
- Removed: Crackshot Corsair and Rising Spell Force
- Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to very high from high
Fluft and Tuft
- Added: For Demacia!, Fury of the North, and Iceborn Legacy
- Removed: Babbling Bjerg, Omen Hawk, and Vanguard Sergeant
- Wild Pick Bonus Chance decreased from very high to high
Noxian Might
- Added: Blade’s Edge and Death Lotus
- Removed: Legion Grenadier
Raiding Party
- Added: Elixir of Iron and Yeti Yearling
- Removed: Lonely Poro
Spell Slingers
- Added: Insight of Ages, Shadow Assassin, Will of Ionia, and Yordle Grifter
- Removed: Double Up, Salvage, Solitary Monk, and Spirit’s Refuge
- Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to very high from high.
Suit Up
- Added: Elixir of Iron and Unscarred Reaver
Labs
Labs is an additional game mode within LoR that will begin with Patch 1.5. The first Lab is ARAM, in which players will choose from random champions that will generate a deck. Labs will take place each week, sometimes featuring a new or a previous version.
Friend challenge is also getting updated within Patch 1.5, allowing players to challenge a friend in either a Standard or Lab match.
LoR updates and bugfixes
Several miscellaneous updates were made in Patch 1.5 that include the Quest UI and a cooldown between VO card interactions. There were also bugfixes to Draven’s Spinning Axe and Eggnivia transformation.
- Quest UI updated and moved to a side-panel.
- Background of matchmaking queue and VS screen now determined by the board equipped in your loadout.
- Sixty-second cooldown added to certain between-card VO interactions so they aren’t so repetitively heard when playing multiple copies of the same cards. Affected units will now play their standard summon VO until the cooldown resets.
- Fixed an issue where rewards could sometimes grant players Skyward Strikes (a non-collectible card) in place of a collectible Common card. Affected players have had all copies of Skyward Strikes removed and Common wildcards added to their inventory to replace them.
- Fixed an issue where Draven’s Spinning Axe VFX would leave pink trails.
- Fixed an issue where Anivia would play Eggnivia transformation VFX when transforming into Anivia’s Harsh Winds.
- Fixed an issue where Fizz level-up VO wouldn’t play.