Legends of Runeterra 1.5 patch: Full notes and updates

A number of updates are taking place within the Legends of Runeterra 1.5 patch that include emergency balance adjustments and the launch of Labs.

The Season of Fortune has already seen a number of updates that have improved LoR, like the addition of Gauntlet, while other tweaks have exploited unhealthy spots within the metagame. August is just around the corner, containing a new region and set of cards, prompting the LoR team to reevaluate long-term and immediate balance improvements.

LoR balance changes

Patch 1.5 contains two emergency balance adjustments to Pilfered Goods and Solitary Monk. Despite not seeing gameplay in competitive tournaments, the Nab mechanic continues to be a nuisance within the ranked ladder. And following changes made in patch 1.4, Elusives have dominated the meta.

Pilfered Goods

Cost increased from two to three

Solitary Monk

Power decreased from four to three

Balance changes for Patch 1.6

Several other balance changes are getting tested by the LoR team and will get implemented within Patch 1.6. These include tweaks to Heimerdinger’s bots, a rework of discard units, and changes towards direct Nexus damage from cheap units.

Card text clarity changes

Following reports from players, the LoR team is also adjusting the text on over 30 cards. The issues involve consistency with plural usage with target words such as “fleeting” and “all.”

Expedition archetype adjustments

Mono-region drafting will see less consistency following Patch 1.5 while being able to draft a tri-region archetype will increase. Adjustments also include nerfs to Freljord archetypes following the buffs to Braum and Anivia, along with the Noxian region due to buffs applied to Darius and Basilisk Rider, in Patch 1.4.

Ancient Evil

Added: Brittle Steel and Caught in the Cold

Battle Scars

Added: Stalking Wolf

Removed: Ruthless Raider

Fishbones

Added: Eager Apprentice and Hired Gun

Removed: Crackshot Corsair and Rising Spell Force

Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to very high from high

Fluft and Tuft

Added: For Demacia!, Fury of the North, and Iceborn Legacy

Removed: Babbling Bjerg, Omen Hawk, and Vanguard Sergeant

Wild Pick Bonus Chance decreased from very high to high

Noxian Might

Added: Blade’s Edge and Death Lotus

Removed: Legion Grenadier

Raiding Party

Added: Elixir of Iron and Yeti Yearling

Removed: Lonely Poro

Spell Slingers

Added: Insight of Ages, Shadow Assassin, Will of Ionia, and Yordle Grifter

Removed: Double Up, Salvage, Solitary Monk, and Spirit’s Refuge

Wild Pick Bonus Chance increased to very high from high.

Suit Up

Added: Elixir of Iron and Unscarred Reaver

Labs

Labs is an additional game mode within LoR that will begin with Patch 1.5. The first Lab is ARAM, in which players will choose from random champions that will generate a deck. Labs will take place each week, sometimes featuring a new or a previous version.

Friend challenge is also getting updated within Patch 1.5, allowing players to challenge a friend in either a Standard or Lab match.

LoR updates and bugfixes

Several miscellaneous updates were made in Patch 1.5 that include the Quest UI and a cooldown between VO card interactions. There were also bugfixes to Draven’s Spinning Axe and Eggnivia transformation.