Every new item in Legends of Runeterra’s The Saltwater Scourge Lab of Legends

Legends of Runeterra’s latest update, Patch 2.13.0, expanded on the Lab of Legends mode with a new roguelike experience in the form of The Saltwater Scourge. The newest version of the single-player content added randomly-generated map movement, a wealth of new encounters, and new items that enhance the potency of your cards.
Like the initial Lab of Legends items, all items from the Saltwater Scourge are based on the ones in League of Legends and have varying abilities that change the way you play your cards. While the new items are exciting, they’re not implemented in the original Lab of Legends mode and only appear in The Saltwater Scourge.
Here’s every new item that appears in The Saltwater Scourge.
Unit items
Common
- Serrated Dirk: Fearsome
- Targon’s Brace: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 this round.
Rare
- Vampiric Scepter: When I’m summoned, heal your Nexus equal to my cost.
- Atma’s Reckoning: When I’m summoned, the strongest enemy and I strike each other.
- Sterak’s Gage: +1/+1, Fury, and I am a Dragon.
- Dead Man’s Plate: Deep and I am a Sea Monster.
- Mariner’s Vengeance: +1/+1, Lurk, and I am a Lurker.
- Tiamat: +3/+1
- Jaurim’s Fist: +1/+3
- Titanic Hydra: +3/+3
- Yommu’s Ghostblade: Play: I start a free attack.
Epic
- Knight’s Vow: Support: Give my supported ally +1/+1 and my keywords this round.
- Black Cleaver: When I’m summoned, double my Power and Health.
- Iceborn Gauntlet: When I’m summoned, I Capture the Strongest enemy.
- Hextech Protobelt-01: Reduce my cost by the cost of your most expensive ally champion.
Spell items
Common
- Health Potion: When cast, heal your Nexus equal to my cost.
- Forbidden Idol: Plunder: I cost 3 less.
- Oracle’s Lens: Predict
Rare
- Ardent Censer: When cast, grant the top ally in your deck Power and Health equal to my cost.
- Luden’s Echo: When cast, there’s a 50% chance to create a copy of me in hand that costs zero this round.
- Zeke’s Convergence: When cast, draw a champion.
- Shurelya’s Reverie: When cast, summon a follower with my cost from your regions.
Epic
- Liandry’s Torment: I cost zero. When cast, deal damage to your Nexus equal to my original cost.
Landmark items
Common
- Stopwatch: When I’m summoned, Advance me one round.
- Athene’s Unholy Grail: When I’m summoned or destroyed, grant your Strongest ally +1/+1.
- Crystalline Bracer: when I’m summoned or destroyed, heal your Nexus equal to my cost.
Rare
- Lost Chapter: Round Start: Get an extra mana gem this round.
- Frozen Heart: Enemies have -1/-0
Epic
- Rylai’s Crystal Scepter: When I’m summoned, I Capture the strongest enemy.
Any card type and Special Event specific items
- Farsight Alteration (Rare): Start of Game: Draw me if I’m not in your hand.
- Cursed Stone (Dreg Dredgers Special Event exclusive): Fleeting
- Cursed Cloak (Dreg Dredgets Special Event Exclusive): Ephemeral
- Rusty Sword (Dreg Dredgers Special Event exclusive): -1/-0
- Expired Mana Potion (Dreg Dredgers Special Event exclusive): +1 mana cost
LoR Patch 2.13.0 is live. You can try out Lab of Legends: The Saltwater Scourge now and claim the character-specific icons.