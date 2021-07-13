Every new card in Legends of Runeterra’s Viego and Akshan champion expansion

The second champion expansion is tied to the game’s newest event, Sentinels of Light.

Legends of Runeterra’s second champion expansion is officially releasing tomorrow. The upcoming expansion is adding 23 new cards to the game, including two champions, Viego and Akshan, which contrasts the first champion expansion that only had Aphelios by himself. There’s a primary focus on the Shadow Isles and Shurima for both of the regions featuring those two champions.

The main appeal toward both champions is the Encroaching Mists for Viego and uncollectible Hoard Landmarks with Akshan. The Encroaching Mists grow in power and bolster other Mists by +1/+1 as they’re summoned, while also empowering Viego by the same amount. These stat bonuses are permanently attached to those two units for the rest of the game.

Akshan and some of his supporters summon different Landmarks that have hidden powerful treasure within them but a high countdown of eight turns. While that’s a long time to wait in any conventional game, the Landmarks advance themselves forward if you target allies with any abilities, which can drastically reduce how long you need to wait.

Here’s every card being added to the game in the upcoming champion expansion, organized by region.

Featured regions

Shadow Isles

Champion

Viego

Epic

Invasive Hydravine

Rare

Camavoran Dragon, Withering Mist

Common

Camavoran Soldier, Crawling Viperwyrm, Despair

Shurima

Champion

Akshan

Epic

Thrumming Swarm

Rare

Vekauran Sacecracker, Vekauran Bruiser, Grappling Hook

Common

Vekauran Vagabond, The Absolver

Filler regions

Demacia

Ruined Dragonguard, Kadregrin the Ruined

Noxus

Retired Reckoner, Ruined Reckoner

Piltover and Zaun

Defective Swapbot

Freljord

Rimefang Denmother

Targon

Frightened Ibex

Bilgewater

Ruined Rex

Ionia

Scattered Pod

Collect these cards and try them for yourself when LoR’s second champion expansion is released tomorrow.