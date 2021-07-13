Every new card in Legends of Runeterra’s Viego and Akshan champion expansion

Legends of Runeterra’s second champion expansion is officially releasing tomorrow. The upcoming expansion is adding 23 new cards to the game, including two champions, Viego and Akshan, which contrasts the first champion expansion that only had Aphelios by himself. There’s a primary focus on the Shadow Isles and Shurima for both of the regions featuring those two champions.
The main appeal toward both champions is the Encroaching Mists for Viego and uncollectible Hoard Landmarks with Akshan. The Encroaching Mists grow in power and bolster other Mists by +1/+1 as they’re summoned, while also empowering Viego by the same amount. These stat bonuses are permanently attached to those two units for the rest of the game.
Akshan and some of his supporters summon different Landmarks that have hidden powerful treasure within them but a high countdown of eight turns. While that’s a long time to wait in any conventional game, the Landmarks advance themselves forward if you target allies with any abilities, which can drastically reduce how long you need to wait.
Here’s every card being added to the game in the upcoming champion expansion, organized by region.
Featured regions
Shadow Isles
Champion
Viego
Epic
Invasive Hydravine
Rare
Camavoran Dragon, Withering Mist
Common
Camavoran Soldier, Crawling Viperwyrm, Despair
Shurima
Champion
Akshan
Epic
Thrumming Swarm
Rare
Vekauran Sacecracker, Vekauran Bruiser, Grappling Hook
Common
Vekauran Vagabond, The Absolver
Filler regions
Demacia
Ruined Dragonguard, Kadregrin the Ruined
Noxus
Retired Reckoner, Ruined Reckoner
Piltover and Zaun
Defective Swapbot
Freljord
Rimefang Denmother
Targon
Frightened Ibex
Bilgewater
Ruined Rex
Ionia
Scattered Pod
Collect these cards and try them for yourself when LoR’s second champion expansion is released tomorrow.