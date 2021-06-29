Every new card in Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld

Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld is officially dropping tomorrow. The upcoming expansion is adding 43 new cards to the game and the major regions that are the focus are Bilgewater, Shurima, and Piltover and Zaun. The three champions that will join those regions are Pyke, Rek’Sai, and Ekko, respectively.
A new mechanic, Lurk, is also entering the game through Bilgewater and Shurima. If you declare an attack when a card with the Lurk keyword is on top of your deck, every allied Lurker unit everywhere will gain a permanent +1/+0 combat stat buff.
Here’s every card being added to the game in Rise of the Underworlds, organized by region and rarity.
Featured regions
Bilgewater
Champion
Pyke
Epic
Jaull-Fish
Rare
The List, Ripper’s Bay, and Reaver’s Row
Common
Bloodbait, Sharkling, Line ‘Em Up, Redfin Hammersnout, and Snapjaw Swarm
Shurima
Champion
Rek’Sai
Epic
Xerxa’Reth, the Undertitan
Rare
Feral Prescience, Xer’Sai Dunebreaker, and Shifting Sands
Common
Xer’Sai Hatchling, Treasure Seeker, Call The Pack, Xer’Sai Caller, Careful Preparation, and The Time Has Come
Piltover and Zaun
Champion
Ekko
Epic
Called Shot and Glorious Evolution
Rare
Fallen Feline, Practical Perfectionist, and Volunteer Elnuk
Common
Boom Baboon, Dropboarder, Timewinder, and Time Trick.
Filler regions
Demacia
Swiftwing Flight (Epic) and Field Promotion (Common)
Shadow Isles
The Twisted Treeline (Epic) and Astral Fox (Common)
Targon
Starlit Epiphany (Epic) and Heavens Aligned (Common)
Ionia
Sacred Protector (Epic) and Defiant Dance (Common)
Noxus
Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin (Epic) and Thorned Blade (Common)
Freljord
Abominable Guardian (Epic) and Fabled Poro (Rare)
Collect these cards and try them for yourself when LoR: Rise of the Underworld is released tomorrow.