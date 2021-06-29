Every new card in Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld

Legends of Runeterra: Rise of the Underworld is officially dropping tomorrow. The upcoming expansion is adding 43 new cards to the game and the major regions that are the focus are Bilgewater, Shurima, and Piltover and Zaun. The three champions that will join those regions are Pyke, Rek’Sai, and Ekko, respectively.

A new mechanic, Lurk, is also entering the game through Bilgewater and Shurima. If you declare an attack when a card with the Lurk keyword is on top of your deck, every allied Lurker unit everywhere will gain a permanent +1/+0 combat stat buff.

Here’s every card being added to the game in Rise of the Underworlds, organized by region and rarity.

Featured regions

Bilgewater

Champion

Pyke

Epic

Jaull-Fish

Rare

The List, Ripper’s Bay, and Reaver’s Row

Common

Bloodbait, Sharkling, Line ‘Em Up, Redfin Hammersnout, and Snapjaw Swarm

Shurima

Champion

Rek’Sai

Epic

Xerxa’Reth, the Undertitan

Rare

Feral Prescience, Xer’Sai Dunebreaker, and Shifting Sands

Common

Xer’Sai Hatchling, Treasure Seeker, Call The Pack, Xer’Sai Caller, Careful Preparation, and The Time Has Come

Piltover and Zaun

Champion

Ekko

Epic

Called Shot and Glorious Evolution

Rare

Fallen Feline, Practical Perfectionist, and Volunteer Elnuk

Common

Boom Baboon, Dropboarder, Timewinder, and Time Trick.

Filler regions

Demacia

Swiftwing Flight (Epic) and Field Promotion (Common)

Shadow Isles

The Twisted Treeline (Epic) and Astral Fox (Common)

Targon

Starlit Epiphany (Epic) and Heavens Aligned (Common)

Ionia

Sacred Protector (Epic) and Defiant Dance (Common)

Noxus

Atakhan, Bringer of Ruin (Epic) and Thorned Blade (Common)

Freljord

Abominable Guardian (Epic) and Fabled Poro (Rare)

Collect these cards and try them for yourself when LoR: Rise of the Underworld is released tomorrow.