3 new collectible Nightfall followers to join Targon region in Legends of Runeterra’s Call of the Mountain set

Riot Games introduced three new collectible cards from Legends of Runeterra’s second expansion, Call of the Mountain, today.

The latest cards set to join the game include Lunari Duskbringer, Lunari Shadestalker, and Crescent Guardian. These continue the Nightfall mechanic shown from the Shadow Isle follower reveals. Lunari Duskbringer also teases a new potential card cycle coming out, Duskpetal Dust. This uncollectible Duskpetal Dust card is a one-mana burst spell that makes your next creature with Nightfall cost one less this round.

Lunari Duskbringer is a common one-mana 2/1 unit that creates a Duskpetal Dust for you when summoned. Lunari Shadestalker is a common two-mana 2/3 unit with a Nightfall ability that grants her Elusive permanently. Crescent Guardian is a rare three-mana 3/3 with Overwhelm and a Nightfall ability that grants it a permanent bonus of +2/+0 in stats.

The most important card to examine out of this bunch is the Duskpetal Dust. While we only know one card that grants it at the moment, the power and consistency it brings to the table for the Nightfall mechanic is immense. Besides the obvious application of being a free trigger for your Nightfall cards, it also gives you the chance to cheat out a Nightfall card one turn earlier if you had any spell mana banked from a previous turn. This mana cheating goes further the more petals and spell mana you have saved up.

Lunari Duskbringer is the sole Duskpetal Dust provider at the moment. Her aggressive 2/1 stat line lends to making an aggressive Targon/Shadow Isle Nightfall themed deck work. Lunari Shadestalker is also another powerful aggressive unit if you can activate its Nightfall ability. As a 2/3 unit for two mana, it’s already fair as a vanilla-statted card. But if you add the Elusive keyword on it, it becomes evasive and hard to deal with that early. In comparison, it’s better than the Piltover & Zaun card, Amateur Aeronaut. Crescent Guardian is also another potent aggressive card for the Nightfall archetype. While a 3/3 unit with Overwhelm is nothing too extraordinary, being able to get 5/3 in stats early can deal immense damage, especially if left unchecked.

Since today’s card reveals follow the introduction of Leona and the obvious night-themed implications, this teases Diana’s card reveal for tomorrow.

Claim these Nightfall cards and more when LoR: Call of the Mountain is officially released for PC and mobile on Aug. 26.