Little Alchemy 2 is about creating various items and combinations, placing two unique objects together to create something new. One of the many items you might be trying to make is a Mouse, and there’s a specific way you have to do it.

The Mouse is like many of the items you can discover in your encyclopaedia where there’s a specific way to unlock it. There are a handful of prerequisites you have to make before you can focus on creating a Mouse, though, which is the tricky part. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Mouse in Little Alchemy 2.

What makes a Mouse in Little Alchemy 2?

Cheese is a core ingredient of creating a Mouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple combinations you can hunt down that give you Mouse in Little Alchemy 2. Each of them requires Cheese as a secondary ingredient. When you get Cheese, you can combine that with Animal, Barn, House, Farm, or Wall, and you get Mouse.

Cheese is easily one of the tougher items you can unlock in Little Alchemy 2. Given how difficult it can be to track down, I would prioritize this one over anything else. The primary ingredient of Cheese is Milk, which is a time-consuming process.

Here’s the fastest breakdown you can follow to make Milk.

Air and Air to make Pressure

Earth and Pressure to make Stone

Water and Earth to make Mud

Stone and Mud to make Clay

Water and Water to make Puddle

Puddle and Puddle to make Pond

Pond and Pond to make Lake

Lake and Lake to make Sea

Earth and Earth to make Land

Land and Land to make Continent

Continent and Continent to make Planet

Sea and Planet to make Primordial Soup

Fire and Earth to make Lava

Lava and Earth to make Volcano

Primordial Soupl and Volcano to make Life

Life and Clay to make Human

Earth and Life to make Soil

Life and Soil to make Plant

Human and Plant to make Farmer

Life and Land to make Animal

Farmer and Animal to make Livestock

Livestock and Farmer to make Cow

Cow and Farmer to make Milk

Farmer and Plant to make Vegetable

Human and Vegetable to make Cook

Milk and Cook to make Cheese

By the end of this process, Cheese should be available in your encyclopedia.

The next step is to combine Cheese with Animal, Barn, House, Farm, or Wall, and given the number of combinations we’ve created, Animal is already available. You can combine these two to create Mouse, and the newly made item should appear in your Little Alchemy 2 encyclopedia to use in future creations.