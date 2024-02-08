Little Alchemy 2 is about creating various items and combinations, placing two unique objects together to create something new. One of the many items you might be trying to make is a Mouse, and there’s a specific way you have to do it.
The Mouse is like many of the items you can discover in your encyclopaedia where there’s a specific way to unlock it. There are a handful of prerequisites you have to make before you can focus on creating a Mouse, though, which is the tricky part. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Mouse in Little Alchemy 2.
What makes a Mouse in Little Alchemy 2?
There are multiple combinations you can hunt down that give you Mouse in Little Alchemy 2. Each of them requires Cheese as a secondary ingredient. When you get Cheese, you can combine that with Animal, Barn, House, Farm, or Wall, and you get Mouse.
Cheese is easily one of the tougher items you can unlock in Little Alchemy 2. Given how difficult it can be to track down, I would prioritize this one over anything else. The primary ingredient of Cheese is Milk, which is a time-consuming process.
Here’s the fastest breakdown you can follow to make Milk.
- Air and Air to make Pressure
- Earth and Pressure to make Stone
- Water and Earth to make Mud
- Stone and Mud to make Clay
- Water and Water to make Puddle
- Puddle and Puddle to make Pond
- Pond and Pond to make Lake
- Lake and Lake to make Sea
- Earth and Earth to make Land
- Land and Land to make Continent
- Continent and Continent to make Planet
- Sea and Planet to make Primordial Soup
- Fire and Earth to make Lava
- Lava and Earth to make Volcano
- Primordial Soupl and Volcano to make Life
- Life and Clay to make Human
- Earth and Life to make Soil
- Life and Soil to make Plant
- Human and Plant to make Farmer
- Life and Land to make Animal
- Farmer and Animal to make Livestock
- Livestock and Farmer to make Cow
- Cow and Farmer to make Milk
- Farmer and Plant to make Vegetable
- Human and Vegetable to make Cook
- Milk and Cook to make Cheese
By the end of this process, Cheese should be available in your encyclopedia.
The next step is to combine Cheese with Animal, Barn, House, Farm, or Wall, and given the number of combinations we’ve created, Animal is already available. You can combine these two to create Mouse, and the newly made item should appear in your Little Alchemy 2 encyclopedia to use in future creations.