Money in Little Alchemy 2 can take a while to make, much like trying to earn an honest paycheck outside the game. There are certain combinations you need to nail down to complete, and there’s a quicker path you can follow to make it happen.

There are several ways you can create Money, but I want to ensure you get there as quickly as possible. After you complete Money, it should unlock in your Little Alchemy 2 encyclopaedia, giving you the opportunity to use it in future combinations. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Money in Little Alchemy 2.

What combination makes Money in Little Alchemy 2?

Gold is a crucial ingredient to make Money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make three unique combinations to create Money in Little Alchemy 2, but they all require Paper. If you don’t have Papers, none of them work, which means that should be your primary focus. After you have that, the other items you can choose to combine with it to create Money are Gold, Diamond, or Bank.

Let’s focus on making Paper first. Many of the items we create along this process also bring us closer to Gold, Diamond, and Bank, which means we won’t have to spend as much time on them. Here’s a full breakdown of the faster way to make Paper in Little Alchemy 2.

Air and Air to make Pressure

Earth and Pressure to make Stone

Water and Earth to make Mud

Stone and Mud to make Clay

Water and Water to make Puddle

Puddle and Puddle to make Pond

Pond and Pond to make Lake

Lake and Lake to make Sea

Earth and Earth to make Land

Land and Land to make Continent

Continent and Continent to make Planet

Sea and Planet to make Primordial Soup

Fire and Earth to make Lava

Lava and Earth to make Volcano

Primordial Soupl and Volcano to make Life

Life and Clay to make Human

Earth and Life to make Soil

Life and Soil to make Plant

Human and Plant to make Farmer

Farmer and Farmer to make Idea

Human and Idea to make Philosophy

Planet and Philosophy to make Big

Plant and Big to make Tree

Plant and Earth to make Grass

Life and Land to make Animal

Grass and Animal to make Ant

Ant and Philosophy to make Small

Small and Earth to make Pebble

Pebble and Pebble to make Rock

Human and Rock to make Tool

Tree and Tool to make Wood

Wood and Pressure to make Paper

By the end of these multiple combinations, you should have Paper added to your Little Alchemy 2 save. Between the three final ingredients you need for Money, I recommend working on Gold. It should prove to be faster than the other two.

Here’s a full breakdown of how to reach Gold, given you’ve been following along to use the previous process to make Paper:

Stone and Fire to make Metal

Air and Planet to make Atmosphere

Atmosphere and Water to make Cloud

Air and Cloud to make Sky

Sky and Fire to make Sun

Metal and Sun to make Gold

Once you have Gold completed, place it with Paper, and you’ve reached Money. It’s another element you can start using in Little Alchemy 2, and you can use it to make other combinations, such as Wallet, Safe, Bank, and more.