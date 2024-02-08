Money in Little Alchemy 2 can take a while to make, much like trying to earn an honest paycheck outside the game. There are certain combinations you need to nail down to complete, and there’s a quicker path you can follow to make it happen.
There are several ways you can create Money, but I want to ensure you get there as quickly as possible. After you complete Money, it should unlock in your Little Alchemy 2 encyclopaedia, giving you the opportunity to use it in future combinations. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Money in Little Alchemy 2.
What combination makes Money in Little Alchemy 2?
You can make three unique combinations to create Money in Little Alchemy 2, but they all require Paper. If you don’t have Papers, none of them work, which means that should be your primary focus. After you have that, the other items you can choose to combine with it to create Money are Gold, Diamond, or Bank.
Let’s focus on making Paper first. Many of the items we create along this process also bring us closer to Gold, Diamond, and Bank, which means we won’t have to spend as much time on them. Here’s a full breakdown of the faster way to make Paper in Little Alchemy 2.
- Air and Air to make Pressure
- Earth and Pressure to make Stone
- Water and Earth to make Mud
- Stone and Mud to make Clay
- Water and Water to make Puddle
- Puddle and Puddle to make Pond
- Pond and Pond to make Lake
- Lake and Lake to make Sea
- Earth and Earth to make Land
- Land and Land to make Continent
- Continent and Continent to make Planet
- Sea and Planet to make Primordial Soup
- Fire and Earth to make Lava
- Lava and Earth to make Volcano
- Primordial Soupl and Volcano to make Life
- Life and Clay to make Human
- Earth and Life to make Soil
- Life and Soil to make Plant
- Human and Plant to make Farmer
- Farmer and Farmer to make Idea
- Human and Idea to make Philosophy
- Planet and Philosophy to make Big
- Plant and Big to make Tree
- Plant and Earth to make Grass
- Life and Land to make Animal
- Grass and Animal to make Ant
- Ant and Philosophy to make Small
- Small and Earth to make Pebble
- Pebble and Pebble to make Rock
- Human and Rock to make Tool
- Tree and Tool to make Wood
- Wood and Pressure to make Paper
By the end of these multiple combinations, you should have Paper added to your Little Alchemy 2 save. Between the three final ingredients you need for Money, I recommend working on Gold. It should prove to be faster than the other two.
Here’s a full breakdown of how to reach Gold, given you’ve been following along to use the previous process to make Paper:
- Stone and Fire to make Metal
- Air and Planet to make Atmosphere
- Atmosphere and Water to make Cloud
- Air and Cloud to make Sky
- Sky and Fire to make Sun
- Metal and Sun to make Gold
Once you have Gold completed, place it with Paper, and you’ve reached Money. It’s another element you can start using in Little Alchemy 2, and you can use it to make other combinations, such as Wallet, Safe, Bank, and more.