How to make Soil in Little Alchemy 2

In the minigame Little Alchemy 2, you can put your working gloves on and combine items to discover a total of 720 recipes. Soil is one of these recipes, but you can struggle to find its recipe path because it’s not very obvious.

Soil is among the natural elements you can add to your Encyclopedia. But it’s crafted in a different way than other recipes of the same kind. Soil is used for many other recipes like Mud, Fields, pPlants, and Bricks, so unlocking it will tremendously help you achieve your goal of discovering all the recipes in Little Alchemy 2.

Soil recipe in Little Alchemy 2

It’s the path for one of both required ingredients. Image by Recloak, remix by Dot Esports

To make Soil, you need to combine Life with Earth. One of these elements is obtained through other recipes, so if you’ve yet to get these into your Encyclopedia, you have to follow a few more steps. Here is the full path to get Soil in Little Alchemy 2.

Earth : Discovered as soon as you start playing.

: Discovered as soon as you start playing. Life: Several paths possible, but it’s always obtained by combining a Volcano with Primordial Soup.

If you don’t have both required ingredients for Life, here is a path you can take to get it:

Water and Water: Puddle Water and Puddle: Pond Water and Pond: Lake Water and Lake: Sea. Fire and Earth: Lava. Earth and Lava: Volcano. Sea and Lava: Primordial Soup. Primordial Soup and Volcano: Life.

You can also get a Bacteria by combining Volcano and Life, and then the final item, Plankton, with Sea.