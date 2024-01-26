All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth voice actors and cast (English)

Just like the previous few Like a Dragon games, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has an entire English voice cast. While veterans of the series may want to stick to the original Japanese voices, we have to give credit to the English voice actors of Infinite Wealth.

Ichiban Kasuga – Kaiji Tang

Ichiban Kasuga posing. Screenshot via SEGA by Dot Esports

Kaiji Tang reprises his role as Ichiban Kasuga. If you’re a fan of Anime or Anime games, there’s a good chance you’ve heard this voice actor somewhere. Kaiji Tang does a great job when it comes to Ichiban’s English voice, making him sound eager to help out and a little dumb, just like the original Japanese voice actor. Kaiji Tang is also very active in the voice-acting community. His most recent roles were Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, Pikachu in Detective Pikachu, and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1.

Kazuma Kiryu – Yong Yea

Kiryu-chan! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yong Yea reprises his role as Kazuma Kiryu since Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Yong Yea is best known for his YouTube channel covering gaming news and discussion, but lately, he has been lending his voice to various video games and anime characters. Kazuma Kiryu is, arguably, his biggest role yet. Unfortunately for him, many fans had issues with his performance, saying it didn’t capture the tone of the original Japanese voice actor Takaya Kuroda. Despite the controversy, Yong Yea is back and is still the English voice of the Dragon of Dojima.

Eirc Tomizawa – Matthew Yang King

Eric is reliable for a ride and in a fight. Image via SEGA

Matthew Yang King often lends his voice to characters in various Anime and video games. His most recent success was as Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1. In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, he voices Eric Tomizawa, one of Ichiban’s new party members in Honolulu. Matthew Yang King is no stranger to voice acting, so it’s unlikely fans will complain about his performance.

Chitose Fujimiya – Suzie Yeung

Don’t let her looks deceive you, she’s one tough lady. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suzie Yeung has been voice acting for various anime and video game characters since 2014. She’s best known for voicing Yuffie Kisaragi in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Shirli from Tower of Fantasy. With plenty of experience behind her, Suzie Yeung seems like a perfect fit for the role of Ichiban’s new companion.

Yu Nanba – Greg Chun

Ichiban’s buddy Yu always has his back. Screenshot by Dot Esports via SEGA

Greg Chun reprises his role as Yu Nanba, the likable ex-homeless companion who always has Ichiban’s back. Greg has been voicing Anime characters since even before the turn of the millennium, and he’s no stranger to voicing video game characters. Ironically, one of his best-known roles is Takayuki Yagami, the main protagonist of the Judgement Series, which also happens to be a series by the same studio that made Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Kouichi Adachi – Andrew Morgado

Adachi will no doubt use his detective skills yet again. Image via SEGA

Andrew Morgado also reprises his role from the Yakuza: Like a Dragon as Kouichi Adachi. Andrew Morgado is also well-known in the video game industry for his voice-acting performance. He was the voice of Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1 and also voiced several characters in the Judgement series. Just like the character he voices in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Andrew Morgado is known for voicing side characters that always have your back.

Seonhee always needs to look tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fiona Rene isn’t that well-known as a voice actor (yet). Her best-known role is as Zolaya in Diablo IV. Other than that, she played the fearsome Seong-hui in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and is reprising her role in Infinite Wealth. While you won’t hear much from her until chapter eight, she does a good job of playing the tough leader of two Yokohama gangs.

Saeko Mukoda – Elizabeth Maxwell

Saeko’s skills and personality will come in handy yet again. Image via SEGA

Elizabeth Maxwell lent her voice to several famous anime and video game characters, including Riju from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Elizabeth reprises her role as Saeko Mukoda, the likable love interest of Ichiban, as well as a tough party member. Nobody minded her voice in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so it’s unlikely anyone will mind her returning as the confident barmaid.

Tianyou Zhao – Robbie Daymond

Zhao is always so chill. Image via SEGA

Robbie Daymon is probably best known for playing Kenshiro in the Fist of the North Star series. While he won’t be telling enemies that they’re already dead, he does an excellent job reprising his role as the laid-back leader of the Liumang. Despite being such a well-known voice actor, you won’t hear much of Robbie until much later in the game, when Zhao becomes one of Kiryu’s party members.

Joon-gi Han – Keong Sim

Joongi’s Hitman skills will be needed in this adventure. Image via SEGA

Keong Sim has only ever lent his voice to two characters: Sai Wing Mock from the Empire of Sin and Joon-gi Han in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. While this isn’t exactly an extensive backlog, he did get a callback to reprise his role as Joon-gi Han in Infinite Wealth, so he must have done something right. Joon-gi Han joins Kasuga’s party near the end of the story, so you’ll have to play until chapter 13 before you can hear his performance.