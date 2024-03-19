Category:
Lightyear Frontier

Can you fast travel in Lightyear Frontier?

There's got to be a better way to travel than using your Mech.

Kacee Fay

Published: Mar 19, 2024 04:07 am
A Mech running around the world in Lightyear Frontier.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a vast alien planet rich with resources to uncover in Lightyear Frontier, but getting around the world with your Mech is no easy task. Because of this, you might be seeking an alternative method of transportation, like fast travel.

If you’re tired of running around slowly in your clumsy Mech and wondering if there’s any better way to get around, here’s what you need to know about whether you can fast travel in Lightyear Frontier.

Does Lightyear Frontier have fast travel?

Part of the Lightyear Frontier map.
There are so many places to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to fast travel around the world in Lightyear Frontier. Instead, you have to walk your Mech or character across the massive map to get wherever you are trying to go. Traveling to different areas is very time-consuming, so be sure to plan your trips accordingly since you cannot quickly teleport to drop off the resources you gather back at your base.

If you’re annoyed by traveling around slowly and hoping to get around the world fast, there are two ways you can work on enhancing your Mech to help with this. Both methods require you to unlock and use the Upgrade Depot.

Once you unlock this machine, gather the materials you need to improve your Sprint Speed and Thruster Boost. Upgrading your Sprint Speed allows your Mech to move around more quickly, which helps you travel a lot faster. Your Thruster Boost is the short burst of flight you can use to have your Mech jump into the air, so enhancing this provides an additional slight increase to your overall speed.

If you plan to gather lots of resources on your travels, you should prioritize getting the Inventory Capacity upgrades, too. These upgrades allow you to carry more weight, meaning you can travel around collecting many more resources before you have to make the long trek back to your base to store them.

The player standing at the Upgrade Depot with their Mech in Lightyear Frontier.
Improving your Mech makes travel a lot better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Lightyear Frontier doesn’t have fast travel right now, there’s always a chance it’s added in a future update. The developer has said it is “looking into” adding automation in the future, which could also include the ability to quickly teleport around the map. If this feature does get added, we will update this article.


Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.