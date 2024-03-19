Can you fast travel in Lightyear Frontier?

There’s a vast alien planet rich with resources to uncover in Lightyear Frontier, but getting around the world with your Mech is no easy task. Because of this, you might be seeking an alternative method of transportation, like fast travel.

Recommended Videos

If you’re tired of running around slowly in your clumsy Mech and wondering if there’s any better way to get around, here’s what you need to know about whether you can fast travel in Lightyear Frontier.

Does Lightyear Frontier have fast travel?

There are so many places to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to fast travel around the world in Lightyear Frontier. Instead, you have to walk your Mech or character across the massive map to get wherever you are trying to go. Traveling to different areas is very time-consuming, so be sure to plan your trips accordingly since you cannot quickly teleport to drop off the resources you gather back at your base.

If you’re annoyed by traveling around slowly and hoping to get around the world fast, there are two ways you can work on enhancing your Mech to help with this. Both methods require you to unlock and use the Upgrade Depot.

Once you unlock this machine, gather the materials you need to improve your Sprint Speed and Thruster Boost. Upgrading your Sprint Speed allows your Mech to move around more quickly, which helps you travel a lot faster. Your Thruster Boost is the short burst of flight you can use to have your Mech jump into the air, so enhancing this provides an additional slight increase to your overall speed.

If you plan to gather lots of resources on your travels, you should prioritize getting the Inventory Capacity upgrades, too. These upgrades allow you to carry more weight, meaning you can travel around collecting many more resources before you have to make the long trek back to your base to store them.

Improving your Mech makes travel a lot better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Lightyear Frontier doesn’t have fast travel right now, there’s always a chance it’s added in a future update. The developer has said it is “looking into” adding automation in the future, which could also include the ability to quickly teleport around the map. If this feature does get added, we will update this article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more