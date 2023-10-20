How to beat the Mad Clown Puppet in Lies of P

The sinister and playful Mad Clown Puppet stands on the frontline as protector of the Opera House in Lies of P. Even though this boss is optional, someone needs to wipe the smug smile off his face. This is where you come in.

The Mad Clown Puppet is an unexpectedly tough opponent. You will meet him at the top of the Opera House stairs after sending down a giant fireball. His moves feel unpredictable and his combinations are endless if you get hit by one. So how do you defeat this formidable foe?

Lies of P Mad Clown Puppet combat guide

The Mad Clown Puppet is an annoyingly tough mini-boss in Lies of P. Defeating him is completely optional and you can skip this fight in favor of the King of Puppets inside the Opera House. The primary way to defeat the Clown is to execute charged attacks and Fable Arts. As the Clown has a lot of combo moves in his locker, the only real way to combat these is to guard everything and wait for an opening.

Below we will get into exactly what moves you need to be aware of in the fight and how to combat them to defeat this Lies of P mini boss.

What are the Mad Clown Puppet’s moves in Lies of P?

A swing and a miss | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Understanding an enemy’s move set is the first step to defeating any boss in Lies of P. All bosses have go-to moves depending on your positioning in the fight. Mad Clown Puppet has two Fury Attacks; a long-ranged punch and a close-quarter four-hit combo. The Mad Clown Puppet struggles in long-range fighting, often using strange footwork to reposition and get closer to you.

Regardless of your build, guarding against the Mad Clown Puppet is the most viable way to defeat him. Evasion, dodge rolling, and trying to get behind him will not work and you will be severely punished for attempting it.

The main moves to look out for is the Clown’s 360° spinning move that counts as six separate swings. Perfect guarding is pretty much impossible here so focus on keeping that guard up until this move ends. After the swings, he will let out one single uppercut. The following attacks are four combo punches, ending with a full body slam and a body lunge to close the gap and deal damage.

Tips on defeating the Mad Clown Puppet in Lies of P

This is why we all hate clowns | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main thing to always have against the Mad Clown Puppet is patience. The Clown is best fought at the top of the staircase where he spawns in. Attempting to leave this area and fight him by the stargazer gives him more room to punish your attacks. You need to play slow and stay close. Use your stamina primarily for guarding and when he executes full-body slams and charges, strafe to evade those hits.

Any swings of his should be guarded, using the Guard Regain feature to bring back any lost health. Keep track of the amount of swings the Clown is using during his combinations. When there is an opening (and it is a very small opening), hit the Mad Clown with a charged attack. Continue to guard and hit him again with another charged attack. Repeating this will put the Clown in a staggered state (white health bar).

When the Clown is staggered, move away from the Fatal Attack spot and use a basic attack. Then return to the Fatal Attack spot and hit him (again with a basic attack) to critically damage him. Your Fable slots should be charged fully at this point, be sure to utilize Fable Arts after executing the Fatal Attack.

Repeat this process of blocking every attack, staying close to him at all times, and using charged attacks between his combinations. The goal is to stagger him, build Fable slots, and use Fatal Attacks. Once defeated, 6,000+ Ergo is consumed and a Quartz is obtained.

