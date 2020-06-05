Zven reaches rank 1 and 4 in NA solo queue

After helping Cloud9 win their first LCS championship since 2014 earlier this year, star AD carry Zven is continuing his dominance on Summoner’s Rift in preparation for the 2020 Summer Split. The veteran recently claimed both rank one and four on the North American League of Legends servers.

The 22-year-old captured the top rank in the region by going on an impressive 10-game win streak. He also won 21 of his last 30 games on his rank one account, with many of his victories coming from his Kalista. In fact, he has a 76-percent win rate with the champion this season.

Bot lane is so weak xaxaxaxa pic.twitter.com/BgYWGoxZdu — Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen (@Zven) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, his rank four account has slightly lower—but still impressive—numbers. His Kalista, Miss Fortune, and Cassiopeia all share a 65-percent win rate this season and he has a 63-percent win rate over his past 30 games.

At the time of Zven’s post, his other account was rank three in the region. But he’s already been overtaken by Team Liquid’s new starting marksman, Edward “Tactical” Ra. The 19-year-old has always been a solo queue star and was rewarded for his hard work with a promotion to the main team after the departure of superstar Doublelift.

Zven will aim to help C9 defend their crown when the new season begins. Last split, his team dominated the league in ways that we’ve never seen before from lane control to late-game teamfighting.

You can watch C9 in action when the 2020 LCS Summer Split begins on June 12.