Zven, Blaber, Nisqy, Ssumday, and Jiizuke are the final 5 candidates for 2020 LCS Spring Split MVP

The 2020 LCS Spring Split playoffs are in full swing, but we still haven’t found out who’s taking home the MVP award for the season. There were many deserving League of Legends players who stood above the rest of the competition this split, but only five remain.

The final five candidates for the MVP of the 2020 LCS Spring Split are Cloud9’s Nisqy, Blaber, and Zven, Evil Geniuses’ Jiizuke, and 100 Thieves’ Ssumday, Riot Games announced today.

It makes sense that three of the five finalists come from the 17-1 C9 roster. They produced one of the most dominant seasons we’ve seen in the league so far and it doesn’t look like they’re going to settle for anything other than the championship.

Nisqy has been a consistently good player for C9. He had the highest KDA and most assists of any LCS mid laner in the regular season. Blaber has improved his jungle pathing and decision-making in a huge way to quickly become one of the best junglers in the league. Zven, on the other hand, has rebounded after two disappointing years with TSM—his new squad has helped him flourish into a star reborn.

Jiizuke is shining in his first year in North America after several people doubted how well he’d adjust to the NA lifestyle and playstyle. Evil Geniuses battled through early adversity to end the regular season in second place and are now poised for a deep run to the trophy.

On the other side of the Rift, Ssumday has once again remained the most reliable player on his team. Although he had some new faces alongside him, he kept up his star play to help propel 100 Thieves into the playoffs. He was easily one of the best in his role in the region, boasting the second-highest KDA among NA top laners and some great early-game statistics.

There’s a good chance that a C9 player will end up winning the award due to how dominant they were over the past two months, but anything can happen between now and the official announcement on Friday, April 17.