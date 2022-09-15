Zilean has now gone 1,000 days without a League skin, and it’s not the first time

League of Legends has no shortage of skins and more head to the game every month, but despite this influx of cosmetic content one champion has been left out: the Chronokeeper, Zilean.

As pointed out by Reddit, from Sept. 12, it has now been 1,000 days since the last time the champion received a new look with Sugar Rush Zilean landing on Dec. 17, 2019. Since then, there have been no signs a new look is coming.

While this is a somber truth for fans of the champion, it isn’t without precedent. Previously there have been two stints where Zilean has gone more than 1,000 days without a new look. The first came between 2011 and 2015, and from then when Blood Moon Zilean arrived it again took over 1,000 days before the latest skin joined the game.

Zilean has good company in the ranks of champions who haven’t received a new look in a long time. Beating out the Chronokeeper is Udyr, who hasn’t seen a new addition in more than 1,120 days and Dr Mundo going more than 1,380 days with no skins.

Both those champions did, however, receive full overhauls recently that updated their old skins.

It isn’t clear why Zilean and these other champions haven’t received any recent love. Right now, there are just seven skins for Zilean in League of Legends, with two of them vaulted away as legacy skins. This means players new to the champ only have four to select from, but fortunately, there are some unique looks among them.

For the sake of Zilean mains around the world, let’s hope to get a new look for the League champion sometime soon.