Zac’s ultimate is getting reverted to its pre-Patch 7.9 state for Patch 9.11

If you weren’t a fan of the changes to Zac’s ultimate back in Patch 7.9, we have some good news for you: Riot is reverting the Secret Weapon’s ultimate to his pre-Patch 7.9 state for Patch 9.11.

First, Zac’s Stretching Strikes has had its slow reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent. The cooldown has also been reduced from 13/12/11/10/9 seconds to 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds. Zac’s W ability, Unstable Matter, also deals two percent of a target’s maximum health per 100 ability power.

Zac’s ultimate was given a revert too. Instead of flattening himself onto the ground and picking up enemies who are on top of him, he now bounces four times with a one-second delay between each bounce. Each bounce will also do 140/210/280 magic damage, plus 0.4 percent of a player’s ability power—Zac also knocks enemies up for one second.

Subsequent bounces on the same target will do 50 percent of the magic damage but won’t knock them up. Zac can also move during his ultimate and gains up to 50 percent ramping movement speed.

Riot’s developers said they “went too far in pulling damage out of him in our quest for a more CC-laden tank,” and that “diving the back line and doing damage is core to who he is as a champion.” These changes to Zac should give him plenty of damage while also giving him enough tools to disrupt the enemy team in fights.

