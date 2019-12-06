YouTuber proves you can play League of Legends with your eyes

There’s only one League of Legends player who ever had an excuse not to look at the mini-map, and it’s German YouTuber Maxim.

He played a League match using two keys and his eyes. A small device attached to his PC monitor tracked the movement of his eyeballs while he was looking at the screen, and the tracker translated this movement into a mouse pointer. After that, he had to turn on some Windows accessibility tools to be able to right and left-click.

The video he uploaded today on YouTube shows a match he played only with his eyes, and it’s proof of how bad of an idea this is.

Maxim struggled to be accurate with his vision, something he needed at all times. He spent about a minute in the base at the beginning of the match trying to buy the initial items for his Fiddlesticks and he needed a few other attempts to close the shop.

During most of the match, Maxim tried to make his movements and plays as simple as he could, though most of them looked sloppy due to his inexperience with this new set of controls. As expected, he used his ultimate and summoner spells when he didn’t intend to a few times. If that wasn’t enough, he accidentally opened the Windows accessibility menu in the middle of the game.

Maxim’s teammates didn’t like the looks of it. His allied Ashe made sure to let Maxim know that the enemy jungler was ganking a lot while he was just hanging around “worthless.”

Despite her toxicity, Ashe was kind of right. Maxim’s team lost the match and he only got one kill and two assists while dying eight times by level 11, two below the second-lowest champion level on his team.

Maybe if Maxim used the eye tracker for some time, he’d get used to it and have a better performance. But his first experience was a disaster. At least it was fun for Maxim and his viewers, to the detriment of Ashe’s patience.