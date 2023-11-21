You can now fist bump your LoL teammates as Riot experiments with interactive emotes

There are a plethora of ways to express yourself in League of Legends, from the champion you play to the runes you take, and even more so with the hundreds of cosmetics that can be equipped.

And with the upcoming preseason, a new twist on an existing cosmetic type will give players an even easier way to show their sportsmanship.

As part of the developer blog that detailed all of the changes hitting Summoner’s Rift and beyond with the start of the 2024 season, Riot Games has given players a look at the “fist bump” emote, the first interactive emote that will have unique effects when used among teammates at the same time. Those interested in trying the emote can do so now on League’s PBE.

We've added a Fist Bump to League 👊



All you need to do is activate the emote, wait for another team member to use the emote and then BOOM.



Fist bump achieved 🤜 🤛 pic.twitter.com/WxMeYsTViM — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 21, 2023

A short clip showcasing how the emote works—while inside one of the new iterations of the Baron pit—indicates that players need to simply equip the emote and use it in succession when near one another, and the fists will collide for one massive fist bump. This will then create a small explosion of colorful fireworks, but, like all other emotes, it only exists as a visual effect.

The inclusion of this emote follows a massive overhaul to League’s communication system over the past several patches. Previously, players were able to ping a teammate’s items, level, ultimate cooldown, and more to alert them and other members of their team of upcoming cooldowns. But as of Patch 13.22, Riot removed the ability to ping teammates whatsoever due to the toxicity often associated with the feature—a change the community has not been happy with.

In Patch 13.23, Riot has slightly reverted this controversial change, now allowing players to ping allied ultimates and summoner spells only if they are below a 50-percent cooldown, and not when they are available to use. It is currently unclear if Riot plans to alter the communication system further in the near future.

As of now, Riot has not provided details on how this new emote will be earned, whether it’ll be given to all players for free, earned through an event, or purchased directly through the in-game shop. Players can indulge in all of the changes associated with the upcoming preseason on the PBE, where they are now in testing for an extended duration.