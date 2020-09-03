Yasuo, Teemo, and Ahri received the most petals during League’s Spirit Blossom event

It appears Yasuo won the Spirit Blossom popularity contest.

Lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles broke down the numbers on League of Legends‘ recent Spirit Blossom Festival in today’s Ask Riot post. And unsurprisingly, Yasuo, Teemo, and Ahri received the most petals out of the bunch.

Image via Riot Games

“This correlates pretty strongly with playrate, as the champions with the most ‘mains’ seemed to generally be the ones that got the most petals,” Reav3 said.

League fans were able to form Spirit Bonds with some of their favorite champions, interacting with them through dialogue and progressing the relationship by completing in-game missions. Once players received an S-rank bond with a champion, they earned unique spirit petals to give to their beloved pal.

Since there was a limited amount of time and petals to give out, players needed to make important decisions. And since Yasuo, Teemo, and Ahri have such high play rates, they also received the most petals out of the bunch.

New jungler Lillia and the deadly Cassiopeia were at the bottom of the list. And while there was definitely hype around Yasuo’s brother Yone prior to his release, he received the fifth most petals.

Players can say goodbye to their “true love super duper best pal spirit realm companions” by checking out an epilogue under the Spirit Bonds tab. These will only be available for champions you gave a petal to. And you won’t have long since it’ll be taken off the client on Monday, Sept. 7.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.