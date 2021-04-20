Yasuo player puts forth valiant effort to escape death

A League of Legends player showcased just how mobile Yasuo can be by escaping from the clutches of three enemies–but the immense display of skill was not enough to get out alive.

In the higlight, Yasuo can be seen solo pushing top with added support from Rift Herald.

As he eliminates the tier two tower, three of the enemy champions began to surround him, starting with Garen.

While the player is having quite the game, boasting a score of 4/0, he opted to retreat rather than attempt to duel the Garen. During this retreat, however, he runs into an unexpected enemy Lux.

With the use of Flash and Wind Wall, Yasuo managed to evade the oncoming attacks and proceeded to hop the Krugs wall where he thought he would be safe.

The chase didn’t end there though as Leona was lying in wait inside the nearby brush. After tanking her combination, Yasuo looks to be home free by using the Blast Cone to escape to Baron pit.

Sadly, this is where Yasuo would meet his end as the fourth member of the opposing team, Kha’Zix, was able to deal the finishing blow to Yasuo.

This sacrifice was not in vain, however. Though he was eliminated eventually, this gave Yasuo’s team the opportunity to capture the Ocean Drake and push up the other lanes, thus gaining more momentum.

