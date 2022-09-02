Wunder still believes Fnatic can turn it around ahead of Worlds 2022

Europe only has one spot left ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, and for once, Fnatic isn’t the clear favorite to claim it. The European powerhouse hasn’t lived up to expectations this year.

After a disappointing fifth-place finish in the regular split, Fnatic were close to exiting the Summer Playoffs in their match against Excel last week, but they ultimately pulled off the reverse sweep.

Misfits Gaming, on the other hand, have looked incredible over the last few weeks, and a scenario where they claim the final Worlds spot from Fnatic wouldn’t be far-fetched at all.

But despite their chances, veteran Fnatic top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen is still hopeful about the future.

“Making worlds is our first priority. We have a lot of things in our favor when it comes to this: it’s a bo5, and we are no longer playing bo1s to decide our lives,” he said in an interview with Jaxon. “If we turn it around and make it to Worlds, and have a good showing, that’s what matters in the end, for that pretty much defines your whole year.”

Wunder expressed his confidence ahead of the deciding match in the playoffs, pointing to Misfit’s lack of experience.

“The last two weeks have been better, and if we can write the momentum, I don’t see why we shouldn’t be able to beat Misfits,” Wunder said.

Since both teams have the same number of World Championship points, this upcoming match will be crucial for qualifying for the international tournament, as well as continuing their journey in the LEC playoffs.

Despite the confidence, Wunder said he hasn’t been satisfied with Fnatic’s showing this year and, in the Summer Split, in particular, he doesn’t think the team deserved to make it to the playoffs in the first place.

Fnatic will face off against Misfits today at 11am CT.