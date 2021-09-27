Here’s the schedule for Worlds 2021

From Oct. 5 with the play-in stage to Nov. 6 with the finals.

Photo via Riot Games

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is about to unfold.

This year, the 22-team event, hosted in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavík, Iceland, begins on Oct. 5 with the play-in stage and concludes with the finals on Nov. 6.

The team that comes out on top will earn the title of World Champion, millions of dollars in prize winnings, and a collection of commemorative skins made in their name.

Here’s the full schedule for the event.

Play-in stage

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6am CT

  • Hanwha Life vs. LNG
  • Infinity vs. RED Canids
  • LNG vs. PEACE
  • Hanwha Life vs. Infinity
  • Unicorns of Love vs. DetonatioN FocusMe
  • Galatasaray vs. Beyond Gaming
  • DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9
  • Unicorns of Love vs. Galatasaray

Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6am CT

  • PEACE vs. Hanwha Life
  • RED Canids vs. LNG
  • Infinty vs. PEACE
  • RED Canids vs. Hanwha Life
  • Beyond Gaming vs. Cloud9
  • Galatasaray vs. DetonatioN FocusMe
  • Beyond Gaming vs. Unicorns of Love
  • Cloud9 vs. Galatasaray

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6am CT

  • LNG vs. Infinity
  • PEACE vs. RED Canids
  • DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Beyond Gaming
  • Cloud9 vs. Unicorns of Love

Friday, Oct. 8 at 6am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD
  • TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD
  • TBD vs. TBD

Group stage

Monday, Oct. 11 at 6am CT

  • DWG KIA vs. FunPlus Phoenix
  • RNG vs. PSG
  • Fnatic vs. TBD
  • Gen.G vs TBD
  • T1 vs. TBD
  • EDG vs. 100 Thieves
  • Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions
  • Rogue vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6am CT

  • T1 vs. EDG
  • Rogue vs. DWG KIA
  • PSG vs. TBD
  • Fnatic vs. RNG
  • FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD
  • 100 Thieves vs. TBD
  • MAD Lions vs. Gen.G
  • Team Liquid vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6am CT

  • RNG vs. TBD
  • MAD Lions. TBD
  • FunPlus Phoenix vs. Rogue
  • PSG vs. Fnatic
  • Gen.G vs. Team Liquid
  • DWG KIA. vs. TBD
  • EDG vs. TBD
  • 100 Thieves vs. T1

Friday, Oct. 15 at 6am CT

  • FunPlus Phoenix vs. DWG KIA
  • Rogue vs. TBD
  • FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD
  • DWG KIA vs. Rogue
  • Rogue vs. FunPlus Phoenix
  • DWG KIA vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6am CT

  • EDG vs. TBD
  • T1 vs. 100 Thieves
  • EDG vs. T1
  • 100 Thieves vs. TBD
  • T1 vs. TBD
  • 100 Thieves vs. EDG

Sunday Oct. 17 at 6am CT

  • PSG vs. TBD
  • RNG vs. Fnatic
  • PSG vs. RNG
  • Fnatic vs. TBD
  • RNG vs. TBD
  • Fnatic vs. PSG

Monday, Oct. 19 at 6am CT

  • Gen.G vs. MAD Lions
  • Team Liquid vs. TBD
  • Gen.G vs. TBD
  • MAD Lions vs. Team Liquid
  • Team Liquid vs. Gen.G
  • MAD Lions vs. TBD

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 25 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 30 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 31 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7am CT

  • TBD vs. TBD

You can catch every match on TwitchYouTube, or LoLEsports.