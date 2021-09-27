Here’s the schedule for Worlds 2021

From Oct. 5 with the play-in stage to Nov. 6 with the finals.

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is about to unfold.

This year, the 22-team event, hosted in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavík, Iceland, begins on Oct. 5 with the play-in stage and concludes with the finals on Nov. 6.

The team that comes out on top will earn the title of World Champion, millions of dollars in prize winnings, and a collection of commemorative skins made in their name.

Here’s the full schedule for the event.

Play-in stage

Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6am CT

Hanwha Life vs. LNG

Infinity vs. RED Canids

LNG vs. PEACE

Hanwha Life vs. Infinity

Unicorns of Love vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

Galatasaray vs. Beyond Gaming

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9

Unicorns of Love vs. Galatasaray

Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6am CT

PEACE vs. Hanwha Life

RED Canids vs. LNG

Infinty vs. PEACE

RED Canids vs. Hanwha Life

Beyond Gaming vs. Cloud9

Galatasaray vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

Beyond Gaming vs. Unicorns of Love

Cloud9 vs. Galatasaray

Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6am CT

LNG vs. Infinity

PEACE vs. RED Canids

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Beyond Gaming

Cloud9 vs. Unicorns of Love

Friday, Oct. 8 at 6am CT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6am CT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Group stage

Monday, Oct. 11 at 6am CT

DWG KIA vs. FunPlus Phoenix

RNG vs. PSG

Fnatic vs. TBD

Gen.G vs TBD

T1 vs. TBD

EDG vs. 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions

Rogue vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6am CT

T1 vs. EDG

Rogue vs. DWG KIA

PSG vs. TBD

Fnatic vs. RNG

FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD

100 Thieves vs. TBD

MAD Lions vs. Gen.G

Team Liquid vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6am CT

RNG vs. TBD

MAD Lions. TBD

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Rogue

PSG vs. Fnatic

Gen.G vs. Team Liquid

DWG KIA. vs. TBD

EDG vs. TBD

100 Thieves vs. T1

Friday, Oct. 15 at 6am CT

FunPlus Phoenix vs. DWG KIA

Rogue vs. TBD

FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD

DWG KIA vs. Rogue

Rogue vs. FunPlus Phoenix

DWG KIA vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6am CT

EDG vs. TBD

T1 vs. 100 Thieves

EDG vs. T1

100 Thieves vs. TBD

T1 vs. TBD

100 Thieves vs. EDG

Sunday Oct. 17 at 6am CT

PSG vs. TBD

RNG vs. Fnatic

PSG vs. RNG

Fnatic vs. TBD

RNG vs. TBD

Fnatic vs. PSG

Monday, Oct. 19 at 6am CT

Gen.G vs. MAD Lions

Team Liquid vs. TBD

Gen.G vs. TBD

MAD Lions vs. Team Liquid

Team Liquid vs. Gen.G

MAD Lions vs. TBD

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 25 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 30 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 31 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

Finals

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7am CT

TBD vs. TBD

You can catch every match on Twitch, YouTube, or LoLEsports.