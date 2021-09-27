Here’s the schedule for Worlds 2021

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is about to unfold.
This year, the 22-team event, hosted in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavík, Iceland, begins on Oct. 5 with the play-in stage and concludes with the finals on Nov. 6.
The team that comes out on top will earn the title of World Champion, millions of dollars in prize winnings, and a collection of commemorative skins made in their name.
Here’s the full schedule for the event.
Play-in stage
Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6am CT
- Hanwha Life vs. LNG
- Infinity vs. RED Canids
- LNG vs. PEACE
- Hanwha Life vs. Infinity
- Unicorns of Love vs. DetonatioN FocusMe
- Galatasaray vs. Beyond Gaming
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9
- Unicorns of Love vs. Galatasaray
Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6am CT
- PEACE vs. Hanwha Life
- RED Canids vs. LNG
- Infinty vs. PEACE
- RED Canids vs. Hanwha Life
- Beyond Gaming vs. Cloud9
- Galatasaray vs. DetonatioN FocusMe
- Beyond Gaming vs. Unicorns of Love
- Cloud9 vs. Galatasaray
Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6am CT
- LNG vs. Infinity
- PEACE vs. RED Canids
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Beyond Gaming
- Cloud9 vs. Unicorns of Love
Friday, Oct. 8 at 6am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 9 at 6am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Group stage
Monday, Oct. 11 at 6am CT
- DWG KIA vs. FunPlus Phoenix
- RNG vs. PSG
- Fnatic vs. TBD
- Gen.G vs TBD
- T1 vs. TBD
- EDG vs. 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions
- Rogue vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6am CT
- T1 vs. EDG
- Rogue vs. DWG KIA
- PSG vs. TBD
- Fnatic vs. RNG
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD
- 100 Thieves vs. TBD
- MAD Lions vs. Gen.G
- Team Liquid vs. TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6am CT
- RNG vs. TBD
- MAD Lions. TBD
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. Rogue
- PSG vs. Fnatic
- Gen.G vs. Team Liquid
- DWG KIA. vs. TBD
- EDG vs. TBD
- 100 Thieves vs. T1
Friday, Oct. 15 at 6am CT
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. DWG KIA
- Rogue vs. TBD
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. TBD
- DWG KIA vs. Rogue
- Rogue vs. FunPlus Phoenix
- DWG KIA vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6am CT
- EDG vs. TBD
- T1 vs. 100 Thieves
- EDG vs. T1
- 100 Thieves vs. TBD
- T1 vs. TBD
- 100 Thieves vs. EDG
Sunday Oct. 17 at 6am CT
- PSG vs. TBD
- RNG vs. Fnatic
- PSG vs. RNG
- Fnatic vs. TBD
- RNG vs. TBD
- Fnatic vs. PSG
Monday, Oct. 19 at 6am CT
- Gen.G vs. MAD Lions
- Team Liquid vs. TBD
- Gen.G vs. TBD
- MAD Lions vs. Team Liquid
- Team Liquid vs. Gen.G
- MAD Lions vs. TBD
Knockout stage
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 22 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 25 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
Monday, Oct. 30 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 31 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
Finals
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7am CT
- TBD vs. TBD
You can catch every match on Twitch, YouTube, or LoLEsports.