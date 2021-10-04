Worlds 2021: Play-in stage scores, standings, and results

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship begins with the play-in stage on Oct. 5.
The play-ins feature 10 teams split into two groups. Group A includes Hanwha Life, Infinity, LNG, PEACE, and RED Canids, while Group B consists of Beyond Gaming, Cloud9, DetonatioN FocusMe, Galatasaray Esports, and Unicorns of Love.
Each group will play a single round-robin to decide the winner, who will automatically advance to the next stage of the event. The third and fourth-place teams at the end of the week will play a best-of-five, with the winners matching up against the other group’s second seed to compete for the two remaining spots.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for the play-in stage at Worlds 2021.