Worlds 2021: Play-in stage scores, standings, and results

The latest scores, standings, and results.

Image via Riot Games

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship begins with the play-in stage on Oct. 5.

The play-ins feature 10 teams split into two groups. Group A includes Hanwha Life, Infinity, LNG, PEACE, and RED Canids, while Group B consists of Beyond Gaming, Cloud9, DetonatioN FocusMe, Galatasaray Esports, and Unicorns of Love.

Each group will play a single round-robin to decide the winner, who will automatically advance to the next stage of the event. The third and fourth-place teams at the end of the week will play a best-of-five, with the winners matching up against the other group’s second seed to compete for the two remaining spots.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the play-in stage at Worlds 2021.

Play-in group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Hanwha Life Esports00
2Infinity Esports00
3LNG Esports00
4PEACE00
5RED Canids00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Hanwha Life00LNG
Infinity00RED Canids
LNG00PEACE
Hanwha Life00Infinity
PEACE00Hanwha Life
RED Canids00LNG
Infinity 00PEACE
RED Canids00Hanwha Life
LNG00Infinity
PEACE00RED Canids

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Beyond Gaming00
2⁠Cloud900
3DetonatioN FocusMe00
4Galatasaray Esports00
5Unicorns Of Love00

Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 7)

Unicorns Of Love 00DetonatioN FocusMe
Beyond00Galatasaray
DetonatioN FocusMe 00⁠Cloud9
Unicorns Of Love00Galatasaray
Beyond00⁠Cloud9
Galatasaray00DetonatioN FocusMe
Beyond00Unicorns Of Love
⁠Cloud900Galatasaray
DetonatioN FocusMe00Beyond
Unicorns Of Love00⁠Cloud9

Play-in knockout stage

Matches one and two (Oct. 8)

TBD00 TBD
TBD 00 TBD

Matches three and four (Oct. 9)

TBD 00TBD
TBD 00TBD