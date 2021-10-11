Worlds 2021: Group stage scores, standings, and results

A total of 16 teams have made it to the group stage of the 2021 League of Legends Worlds Championship, marking the main event of the tournament.
The top four teams from the play-in stage will join 12 teams who directly qualified for the event. As always, the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage.
Group A includes DWG KIA, FunPlus Phoenix, Rogue, and Cloud9, Group B consists of EDward Gaming, 100 Thieves, T1, and DetonatioN FocusMe, Group C is made up of PSG Talon, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, and Hanwha Life, and Group D contains MAD Lions, Gen.G, Team Liquid, and LNG Esports.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2021.