Worlds 2021: Group stage scores, standings, and results

A total of 16 teams have made it to the group stage of the 2021 League of Legends Worlds Championship, marking the main event of the tournament.

The top four teams from the play-in stage will join 12 teams who directly qualified for the event. As always, the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage.

Group A includes DWG KIA, FunPlus Phoenix, Rogue, and Cloud9, Group B consists of EDward Gaming, 100 Thieves, T1, and DetonatioN FocusMe, Group C is made up of PSG Talon, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, and Hanwha Life, and Group D contains MAD Lions, Gen.G, Team Liquid, and LNG Esports.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2021.

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Cloud9 0 0 2 DWG KIA 0 0 3 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 4 Rogue 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

FPX 0 0 DWG KIA Rogue 0 0 Cloud9 Rogue 0 0 DWG KIA FPX 0 0 Cloud9 Rogue 0 0 FPX DWG KIA 0 0 Cloud9 FPX 0 0 DWG KIA Rogue 0 0 Cloud9 FPX 0 0 Cloud9 Rogue 0 0 DWG KIA Rogue 0 0 FPX DWG KIA 0 0 Cloud9

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 100 Thieves 0 0 2 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 3 ⁠EDward Gaming 0 0 4 T1 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

T1 0 0 DFM 100 Thieves 0 0 EDG T1⁠ 0 0 EDG 100 Thieves 0 0 DFM EDG 0 0 DFM ⁠T1 0 0 100 Thieves EDG 0 0 DFM T1 0 0 100 Thieves EDG 0 0 T1 100 Thieves 0 0 DFM T1 0 0 DFM 100 Thieves 0 0 EDG

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Fnatic 0 0 2 Hanwha Life Esports 0 0 3 PSG Talon 0 0 4 Royal Never Give Up 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

RNG 0 0 PSG Talon Fnatic 0 0 Hanwha Life PSG Talon 0 0 Hanwha Life RNG 0 0 Fnatic RNG 0 0 Hanwha Life Fnatic 0 0 PSG Talon PSG Talon 0 0 Hanwha Life RNG 0 0 Fnatic PSG Talon 0 0 RNG Fnatic 0 0 Hanwha Life RNG 0 0 Hanwha Life Fnatic 0 0 PSG Talon

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Gen.G 0 0 2 LNG 0 0 3 MAD Lions 0 0 4 Team Liquid 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)