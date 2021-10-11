Worlds 2021: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The latest scores, standings, and results.

Photo via Riot Games

A total of 16 teams have made it to the group stage of the 2021 League of Legends Worlds Championship, marking the main event of the tournament. 

The top four teams from the play-in stage will join 12 teams who directly qualified for the event. As always, the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage.

Group A includes DWG KIA, FunPlus Phoenix, Rogue, and Cloud9, Group B consists of EDward Gaming, 100 Thieves, T1, and DetonatioN FocusMe, Group C is made up of PSG Talon, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, and Hanwha Life, and Group D contains MAD Lions, Gen.G, Team Liquid, and LNG Esports.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at Worlds 2021.

Group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Cloud900
2DWG KIA00
3FunPlus Phoenix00
4Rogue00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

FPX00 DWG KIA
Rogue00Cloud9
Rogue00DWG KIA
FPX00Cloud9
Rogue00FPX
DWG KIA 00Cloud9
FPX00DWG KIA
Rogue00Cloud9
FPX00Cloud9
Rogue00DWG KIA
Rogue00FPX
DWG KIA00Cloud9

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1100 Thieves00
2DetonatioN FocusMe00
3⁠EDward Gaming00
4T100

Group B: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

T100 DFM
100 Thieves00EDG
T1⁠00EDG
100 Thieves00DFM
EDG00 DFM
⁠T100100 Thieves
EDG 00 DFM
T1 00100 Thieves
EDG00T1
100 Thieves00 DFM
T1 00 DFM
100 Thieves 00EDG

Group C

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Fnatic00
2Hanwha Life Esports00
3PSG Talon00
4Royal Never Give Up00

Group C: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

RNG00PSG Talon
Fnatic00Hanwha Life
PSG Talon 00Hanwha Life
RNG00Fnatic
RNG00Hanwha Life
Fnatic00PSG Talon
PSG Talon00Hanwha Life
RNG 00Fnatic
PSG Talon00RNG
Fnatic00Hanwha Life
RNG00Hanwha Life
Fnatic00PSG Talon

Group D

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Gen.G00
2LNG00
3MAD Lions00
4Team Liquid00

Group D: Matches (Oct. 11 to 18)

Gen.G00 LNG
Team Liquid00 MAD Lions
Gen.G00MAD Lions
Team Liquid00 LNG
MAD Lions00 LNG
Team Liquid 00Gen.G
Gen.G 00MAD Lions
Team Liquid 00 LNG
Gen.G00 LNG
MAD Lions 00Team Liquid
Team Liquid 00Gen.G
MAD Lions 00 LNG