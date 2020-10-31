Worlds 2020 League x MasterCard collection items sell out within minutes

At $10 an item, everyone bought the cloak as soon as the promotion went live.

MasterCard partnered with Riot Games and gaming lifestyle brand CLOAK to create a merchandise collection in celebration of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. The collection went live on Oct. 31 at 5am CT with several items selling out in the following minutes.

Fans who didn’t get to acquire the cloak or the duffle bag can sign up for a waitlist, where they’ll be notified if these items come back into stock. The description says the offer is available until Nov. 6 as supplies last.

Screengrab via MasterCard

The long sleeve T-shirt and puzzle are still up for grabs, however. Those who want to benefit from this promotion can grab the items before they run out of inventory as well.

Mastercard introduced a “Thank the Fans” campaign for this year’s 10th anniversary of the World Championship. The campaign’s digital priceless experiences launched on the MasterCard site on Oct. 31 at 5am CT and will be available until 3pm CT. New experiences are unveiled hourly for 10 hours and are available for all players on a first-come, first-serve basis.

These opportunities vary from virtual meet-and-greets to tips, breakdowns, and world recap reviews with coaching staff or analysts. If you want to experience any of them, head to the MasterCard website and choose your desired experience.