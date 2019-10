League Worlds 2019: Overall scores, standings, and results

It’s the moment that League of Legends fans have all been waiting for—Worlds 2019 is finally here.

Over the next month, the best League teams from across the globe will be battling it out to see who will be crowned the latest world champions.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for every match that takes place at Worlds 2019, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages.

Play-in group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Clutch Gaming 0 0 2 Mammoth Esports 0 0 3 Unicorns of Love 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

Clutch Gaming 0 0 Unicorns of Love Mammoth Esports 0 0 Unicorns of Love Mammoth Esports 0 0 Clutch Gaming Unicorns of Love 0 0 Clutch Gaming Unicorns of Love 0 0 Mammoth Esports Clutch Gaming 0 0 Mammoth Esports

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 2 Isurus Gaming 0 0 3 Splyce 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 Splyce DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 Isurus Gaming Splyce 0 0 Isurus Gaming Splyce 0 0 DetonatioN Gaming Isurus Gaming 0 0 DetonatioN Gaming Isurus Gaming 0 0 Splyce

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 HK Attitude 0 0 2 Lowkey Esports 0 0 3 MEGA Esports 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

MEGA Esports 0 0 HK Attitude MEGA Esports 0 0 Lowkey Esports HK Attitude 0 0 Lowkey Esports HK Attitude 0 0 MEGA Esports Lowkey Esports 0 0 MEGA Esports Lowkey Esports 0 0 HK Attitude

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DAMWON Gaming 0 0 2 Flamengo Esports 0 0 3 Royal Youth 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

Royal Youth 0 0 DAMWON Gaming DAMWON Gaming 0 0 Flamengo Esports Royal Youth 0 0 Flamengo Esports DAMWON Gaming 0 0 Royal Youth Flamengo Esports 0 0 DAMWON Gaming Flamengo Esports 0 0 Royal Youth

Play-in knockout stage

Match one (Oct. 7, 1pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match two (Oct. 7, 6pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match three (Oct. 8, 1pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match four (Oct. 8, 6pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Cloud9 0 0 2 G2 Esports 0 0 3 Griffin 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 13 to 18)

Griffin 0 0 G2 Esports Cloud9 0 0 TBD Griffin 0 0 TBD G2 Esports 0 0 Cloud9 Cloud9 0 0 Griffin TBD 0 0 G2 Esports Griffin 0 0 Cloud9 G2 Esports 0 0 TBD TBD 0 0 Griffin Cloud9 0 0 G2 Esports TBD 0 0 Cloud9 G2 Esports 0 0 Griffin

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 2 GAM Esports 0 0 3 J Team 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 12 to 17)

J Team 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix GAM Esports 0 0 TBD FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 TBD TBD 0 0 GAM Esports FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 GAM Esports J Team 0 0 J Team GAM Esports 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix J Team 0 0 TBD GAM Esports 0 0 J Team TBD 0 0 FunPlus Phoenix TBD 0 0 GAM Esports FunPlus Phoenix 0 0 J Team

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Fnatic 0 0 2 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 3 SK Telecom T1 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 12 to 19)

Fnatic 0 0 SK Telecom T1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 TBD SK Telecom T1 0 0 Royal Never Give Up Fnatic 0 0 TBD Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Fnatic TBD 0 0 SK Telecom T1 Royal Never Give Up 0 0 SK Telecom T1 TBD 0 0 Fnatic SK Telecom T1 0 0 Fnatic TBD 0 0 Royal Never Give Up SK Telecom T1 0 0 TBD Fnatic 0 0 Royal Never Give Up

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 ahq Esports Club 0 0 2 Invictus Gaming 0 0 3 Team Liquid 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 12 to 20)

Invictus Gaming 0 0 ahq Esports Club TBD 0 0 Team Liquid Team Liquid 0 0 Invictus Gaming ahq Esports Club 0 0 TBD Invictus Gaming 0 0 TBD ahq Esports Club 0 0 Team Liquid ahq Esports Club 0 0 Invictus Gaming Team Liquid 0 0 TBD Team Liquid 0 0 ahq Esports Club TBD 0 0 Invictus Gaming TBD 0 0 ahq Esports Club Invictus Gaming 0 0 Team Liquid

Knockout stage

Quarterfinals (Oct. 26 to 27)

TBD 0 0 TBD

TBD 0 0 TBD

TBD 0 0 TBD

TBD 0 0 TBD

Semifinals (Nov. 2 to 3)

TBD 0 0 TBD

TBD 0 0 TBD

Finals (Nov. 10)