Wild card winners: Nisqy’s Twisted Fate pushes MAD Lions past Fnatic in 2022 LEC Summer Split

The pride of the European League of Legends scene is standing tall once again to start off the summer. After 30 minutes of almost-perfect team play, MAD Lions picked up a decisive win against Fnatic to begin the second week of the 2022 LEC Summer Split, powered by their newest roster acquisition, Nisqy.

Through the first weekend of the season, both MAD and Fnatic were looking like true contenders for the LEC championship. Fnatic continued their strong regular season play featuring their star-studded roster, while the Lions were learning a ton from their experienced teammate in the mid lane. Both teams looked to launch themselves into the upper echelon of European teams today.

It was clear, however, that MAD’s coordination and cohesion was a step above Fnatic’s throughout the match. Their strategy revolved around the selfless play of Nisqy, who brought Twisted Fate onto the Summoner’s Rift and sacrificed his own stats for a victory. The 23-year-old found multiple teleports across the map that led to kills for his team, even though he went down in farm and experience.

This type of playstyle is a Nisqy classic, who has historically played for the betterment of his team rather than his own lane. He ended the game with no kills, but he had assists on seven of MAD’s 11 takedowns. Players like MAD’s upstart marksman UNF0RGIVEN and jungler Elyoya thrived under this new leadership, with the former picking up six kills and the latter grabbing four kills.

Fnatic, on the other hand, weren’t able to find much success with their own team composition. The roster wanted to find individual picks to create uneven teamfight situations, but their execution was poor. No matter what happened, MAD managed to find a kill of their own during a skirmish, making engages far too hard to pull off in the later stages of the game.

Now, Fnatic must regroup and prepare for tomorrow, when they take on Team BDS. Catch both Fnatic and MAD in action when the LEC continues at 10am CT.