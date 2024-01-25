Why is Hwei disabled in LoL and when is he coming back?

Hwei, the newest champion to join the ever-evolving League of Legends universe, has already fallen victim to a problem that has forced Riot Games to step in and completely disable him from being picked or banned.

The new League champion sports the largest array of abilities of any of the champions currently in the long-standing Riot title, with his four core abilities interacting with one another to create new ones and truly unleash his artistic capabilities—making him not only one of the more complex champions to play, but to balance as well, apparently.

Why is Hwei disabled in League?

While there has been no concrete information regarding why Riot had to disable Hwei, some players have acknowledged that interactions of his resulted in game crashes—a problem that has been seen several times before with other champions. Hwei was first disabled yesterday, and there has since been no update in regards to what exactly the issue is, nor if it has been solved.

When will Hwei be reenabled in League?

At this time, it is not clear exactly when Hwei will once more be able to be played in Summoner’s Rift and ARAM games, as the extent of the issues with the League champion is not yet known. While everything may be resolved within the next several hours, as is the case when a champion, item, or skin has to be disabled, if the problem proves to be larger than expected, there is a possibility Hwei will remain out of play through the remainder of the evening.

It is also possible that Riot’s work on fixing Hwei was done in tangent with the Jan. 24 micropatch that was just recently, released which targeted some meta outliers and unintended interactions with certain champions. Now that it is on live servers, Hwei’s re-enabling may be imminent, but unfortunately, further information has not been provided.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for further details on Hwei being disabled.

This article will be updated with further information in regards to Hwei’s playability in League and when more information on what caused this disabling becomes available.