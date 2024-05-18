Fans gather in China for cheering their teams in 2024 MSI.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
MSI reaches new viewership peak as T1 fall short of another grand final

The numbers are on the rise.
There was another record-breaking silver scrapes in the semifinals at the League of Legends 2024 Mid-Season Invitational today. The home crowd erupted into cheers as the Chinese first-seed Bilibili Gaming came out on top against T1, with over 2.8 million tuning in to watch the series worldwide.

The moment broke yet another all-time Mid-Season Invitational viewership record set during the league stage match between G2 Esports and T1, which was also a five-match series at this year’s MSI.

Fans in the audience show their support during MSI 2024 Bracket Stage at the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center in Chengdu, China.
T1’s run ends in China as BLG gets another shot at winning MSI. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The five-match thriller had plenty of reasons for the fans to tune in and savor every game. Starting from a bloodbath match one to unconventional picks like Faker’s first-ever Zac, knight’s Annie, XUN’s Wukong, and many more champion choices, where players ignored the meta and just focused on their key champions. Throughout the series, the teams kept winning alternative matches and equalizing the series on the blue side.

T1’s exit from the international tournament could also mean the end of Riot’s rising viewership figures. The top five matches with the highest peak viewership in 2024 MSI involved, showcasing the team’s fans’ influence on the metrics.

After T1’s exit, the stage is set for a new champion to be crowned on May 19, as Gen.G and BLG seek their maiden MSI titles. For Gen.G, it will be a quest to break their international curse, and for BLG, it will be a chance for redemption after the 2023 finals, where they were swept by JDG.

