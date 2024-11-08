Which LoL champion says, ‘Want meat!’?

Another day, another round of LoLdle—the Wordle-inspired minigame where you’ve got to guess a League of Legends champion based on a single voice line.

Recommended Videos

Today’s LoLdle quote will be quite obvious to those who play the champ—it is one of his most famous voice lines, after all. Here’s the answer to the Nov. 8 LoLdle quote.

Who says “Want meat!” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 8 is, “Want meat!” The League champion who says this line is Kog’Maw.

Someone just beat me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one wasn’t too hard to work out as I was familiar with Kog’Maw’s lines—I’m a fan of the champ, and his voice line delivery is funny every time I hear it in-game. Just to be sure, I did send a Renekton guess first, but can you blame me? He’s a giant crocodile; of course, he’d want meat!

I can definitely see other champions finding their way into guesses, like Rengar or even Naafiri. A brief look into some of these champ’s voice lines includes the mention of meat in some way, but this subtle lack of grammar adds a little Kog’Maw signature to this voice line that stands out even in text form.

Given Kog’Maw’s rise in the meta this season (after being all but absent for most of 2023) and his moderate pick rate, according to stats site U.GG, you may have come across this voice line in your League adventures.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLde. Stay tuned for more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy