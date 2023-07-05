Why is Faker taking a break from professional LoL?

Ever since the start of competitive League of Legends, players have always had to put in ungodly hours to become the best among their peers. But even with plenty of rest and physical training, these talented individuals will need a break from time to time, including the greatest of all time, T1’s iconic mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok.

The team recently announced the 27-year-old veteran would be taking some time away and is being temporarily replaced in the starting lineup.

T1 will be playing without Faker for two weeks, which could cause a bit of a swing in the regular season standings since most of the teams are only a game apart. With other teams like Dplus KIA, Hanwha Life Esports, and Kwangdong Freecs sitting a max of two games away from T1, any losses could send the team into a quick slump before the final weeks of the split.

Why is Faker stepping back from T1’s starting lineup?

Faker is stepping back from T1’s starting lineup due to an arm injury that he has been nursing since Saturday, June 17, following his game against OK BRION.

According to T1, Faker has been dealing with pain in his right arm and hand that has not improved over the last few weeks. Various tests and x-rays haven’t shown any abnormalities, which is a good sign, but the superstar will be sidelined to focus on his recovery and treatment. As expected, the organization will be putting him through the best physical therapy and rehabilitation programs.

This is the first time a significant injury has forced Faker off T1’s starting roster ever since he debuted. With years of practice and competitive play, many pros have been forced off stage because of the consistent usage of their wrists, arms, and hands, like Edward Gaming’s star AD carry Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao.

Who will be replacing Faker in the T1 starting lineup?

While Faker steps away to heal up, T1 will be fielding its Academy mid laner Yoon “Poby” Sung-won. The 17-year-old prospect has spent his short career with the organization, after getting his big break through the team’s amateur program, T1 Rookies.

Poby currently has the biggest shoes in competitive League to fill, but this situation could also be a blessing in disguise for the young up-and-comer since he has a chance to show his skills on one of the biggest stages in the global scene.

