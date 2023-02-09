The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio.

As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.

It’s been more than three months since the launch of the latest champion, K’Sante. The Pride of Nazumah was added to the game on Nov. 2. With so much time since the last champion was added, it’s no surprise League players are starting to wonder when the next champion will be available.

If you’re one of them, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about Milio, the upcoming League of Legends champion.

Who is Milio in League of Legends?

Milio is a young male enchanter from Ixtal, but he’s said to show a different side of the region, contrary to what we know about Qiyana lore.

Screenshot via Riot Games on YouTube

In the trailer for the 2023 season, the developers revealed Milio uses fire magic. But instead of dealing damage with his fire, he’ll heal his allies. The three tiny orange creatures seen in the image above are supposedly called firebuddies, and we expect them to be an important part of Milio’s kit.

What role will Milio have in League of Legends?

With his kit relying on healing allies with his fire magic, he will almost certainly be a support champion. “Displaying an incredible understanding of the fire axiom at a young age, Milio uses fire not to raze cities, but to soothe wounds,” Lexi “Lexical” Gao, the product lead for champions said in January. Unfortunately, no other details have been released so far about Milio’s kit or abilities, so it’s tough to predict whether he’ll be available in other roles or not.

When does Milio release in League of Legends?

The exact release date for Milio remains unknown. But looking at the recent teasers, there are some assumptions that can be made.

Milio is set to be the first new champion of 2023 after Riot ships the Ahri and Aurelion Sol updates. Since these changes already made their way to the game in Patch 13.3, Milio should be coming soon. He might even make his debut on the PBE servers in the next patch, meaning it’s possible he could join Summoner’s Rift on March 8 with Patch 13.5.