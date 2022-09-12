Who are CFO in League of Legends?

This year, international League of Legends fans are about to see a new team in the World Championship scene—and they’re no team to make jokes about.

CTBC Flying Oyster, or CFO for short, are the first seed from the Pacific Championship Series after they confidently took down the competition in the 2022 PCS Summer Split playoffs. On their road to success, CFO defeated the fiercest rivals from their region, like Frank Esports or well-known squads like PSG Talon and Beyond Gaming, who already have made appearances at international League events.

In their championship run, CFO didn’t lose a single series, conquering the upper bracket and advancing through to the finals. There, they had a rematch against Beyond Gaming, who they quickly swept in 3-0 fashion.

Still, by being a new team in the PCS, many fans from around the world are unfamiliar with CFO. Nevertheless, looking at how experienced their players are, they deserve all the respect they can get.

Who are CFO in League?

As an organization, CFO entered the PCS’ League scene on Jan. 26, and it did so with some renowned names on its roster. In the end, players like Mission or Gemini are no newcomers to the game and have some international tournaments under their belt.

The two of them are a few of the longest-standing professional players in the region and have already competed at Worlds under different banners. Gemini competed at the World Championship twice, at Worlds 2017 and Worlds 2020, as a Hong Kong Attitude and Machi Esports representative, respectively. The case is similar for Mission, who already has three Worlds appearances on his résumé.

Rest and Koala, CFO’s top laner and support, respectively, have also represented the PCS at Worlds before. The only exception is Atlen, who, despite a four-year career in the professional League scene, will play in his first international tournament in North America’s World Championship this year.

How did CFO’s players do in their previous international events?

The players of CFO have never made it out of the group stage at Worlds, but that doesn’t mean they’re not a force to be reckoned with. At Worlds 2019, Koala and Rest were a part of J Team, who were placed in Group B alongside Splyce, GAM Esports, and the eventual world champions that year, FunPlus Phoenix. During the group stage, they took a game off every opponent in their group but still failed to advance to the knockout stage.

Gemini and Mission have a lot fewer international successes to their name since they hardly won any matches at Worlds. But they still gave quite a challenge to Fnatic at Worlds 2017, for example, who knocked them out in the second round of play-ins.

How strong are CFO at Worlds 2022?

All in all, CFO’s lineup is soaked with experience and they’ve mostly played under the immense pressure that the Worlds stage produces. This year, they have been placed in Group D alongside Gen.G and 100 Thieves. And while major region representatives usually come out on top when clashing with PCS sides, they should give them all the respect they can. In the end, losing one game in groups may make a difference between going home and qualifying for the playoffs. CFO are definitely a team that can challenge any squad at Worlds 2022.