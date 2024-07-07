If you were hoping for a challenging LoLdle quote today, you’ll likely be disappointed. Today’s voice line is one that many League of Legends fans should instantly figure out—especially if they’ve watched a particular League-themed Netflix show.

Who says “You think I’m crazy? You should see my sister!” in LoL?

July 7’s LoLdle quote is “You think I’m crazy? You should see my sister!” The League champion who says this quote is Jinx.

Honestly, the answer for today’s LoLdle quote shouldn’t require much explanation. There are two key phrases in this voice line: “crazy” and “sister.” Arguably the most iconic pair of siblings in League, especially after the release of Arcane, is Jinx and Vi. If you combine that information with the tidbit about someone asking if you think they’re “crazy,” Jinx should immediately come to mind.

Even if you haven’t watched Arcane yet, for whatever reason, you may have heard Jinx utter this voice line in the bot lane. Jinx is an extremely strong and popular champ in the current League meta with a 51.22 percent win rate at all ranks, according to stats site U.GG. So, there’s at least a decent chance that some people who have spent more time on the Rift than Netflix lately could recognize this voice line, too.

Any time one of these LoLdle quotes from an Arcane-related champ pops up, all it makes me think about is the upcoming second season. November can’t come soon enough. In the meantime, though, I’m still waiting for the first extremely difficult LoLdle quote of July.

