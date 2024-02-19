Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘To Shake, Or Not To Shake’?

Not so obvious.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 18, 2024 07:57 pm
An unknown League of Legends champion holds a snowball.
Image via Riot Games

For those taking on today’s LoLdle quote, you might find it to be tricky to solve. The League of Legends Wordle-like game has you taking a stab at a daily champion based on its voice line, with this one tripping many players up: “To shake, or not to shake.”

I don’t remember any Shakespeare references to League champs off the top of my head but there is bound to be one out there—you’ve just got to think like a Mad Chemist.

Hints for today’s LoLdle quote

If you’re still a little stumped, we’ve got some hints for the LoLdle Quote of the Day #592 for Sunday, Feb. 18 if you want to guess first:

  • Added in 2009.
  • Known as the “Mad Chemist.”
  • Commonly seen played in the top lane, but has had stints in mid.
  • Barely uses regular attacks.

Still stuck? Alright, I’ll help you out with the voiceline then.

Which League champion says “To shake, or not to shake”?

Singed surrounded by chemical rushing to combat.
“How about a drink?” Image via Riot Games

“To shake, or not to shake” is a quote spoken by Singed, the Mad Chemist. It is commonly heard whenever Singed is given a move command, so you will hear it most often in Summoner’s Rift matches if you pick him regularly.

Most League players don’t think too fondly of Singed. He doesn’t attack regularly, instead using his Poison Trail to damage enemies by leaving noxious gas on the ground behind him as he runs. Between Flinging enemies into the cloud, slowing them with his Mega Adhesive, and running extremely fast thanks to his Noxious Slipstream passive, he’s a tough one to beat down once he gets ahead.

If you’d like to hear Singed speaking his LoLdle voice line, hit the Play button below:

Singed has been running the show at lower ranks in League Season 14 and while you’d see him build like a top lane tank in the past, his mid lane build is finding massive success thanks to Liandry’s Torment, Riftmaker, and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter.

Read Article 2024 LEC Winter Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Shot of the LEC stage during Fnatic and Karmine Corp's game.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LEC Winter Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 18, 2024
Read Article G2 light up the way to MSI as LEC Winter Final broadcast goes dark
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
G2 light up the way to MSI as LEC Winter Final broadcast goes dark
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Adam reportedly benched from Team BDS LoL roster due to behavioral issues
Adam from Team BDS competing at Worlds 2023 Play-In stage.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Adam reportedly benched from Team BDS LoL roster due to behavioral issues
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Camille stuns LoL bottom lanes as one of best supports in Patch 14.3
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Camille stuns LoL bottom lanes as one of best supports in Patch 14.3
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Which LoL champion says ‘Sure As The Tides’?
League of Legends champions
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Which LoL champion says ‘Sure As The Tides’?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 16, 2024
Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com