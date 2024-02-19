Which LoL champion says ‘To Shake, Or Not To Shake’?

For those taking on today’s LoLdle quote, you might find it to be tricky to solve. The League of Legends Wordle-like game has you taking a stab at a daily champion based on its voice line, with this one tripping many players up: “To shake, or not to shake.”

Recommended Videos

I don’t remember any Shakespeare references to League champs off the top of my head but there is bound to be one out there—you’ve just got to think like a Mad Chemist.

Hints for today’s LoLdle quote

If you’re still a little stumped, we’ve got some hints for the LoLdle Quote of the Day #592 for Sunday, Feb. 18 if you want to guess first:

Added in 2009 .

. Known as the “ Mad Chemist .”

.” Commonly seen played in the top lane , but has had stints in mid.

, but has had stints in mid. Barely uses regular attacks.

Still stuck? Alright, I’ll help you out with the voiceline then.

Which League champion says “To shake, or not to shake”?

“How about a drink?” Image via Riot Games

“To shake, or not to shake” is a quote spoken by Singed, the Mad Chemist. It is commonly heard whenever Singed is given a move command, so you will hear it most often in Summoner’s Rift matches if you pick him regularly.

Most League players don’t think too fondly of Singed. He doesn’t attack regularly, instead using his Poison Trail to damage enemies by leaving noxious gas on the ground behind him as he runs. Between Flinging enemies into the cloud, slowing them with his Mega Adhesive, and running extremely fast thanks to his Noxious Slipstream passive, he’s a tough one to beat down once he gets ahead.

If you’d like to hear Singed speaking his LoLdle voice line, hit the Play button below:

Singed has been running the show at lower ranks in League Season 14 and while you’d see him build like a top lane tank in the past, his mid lane build is finding massive success thanks to Liandry’s Torment, Riftmaker, and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter.