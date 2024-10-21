Which LoL champion says ‘Lucian thought I was lost… but I was only changed’?

Some League of Legends champions have married partners in Runeterra, making your daily Loldle grind easier if you’re familiar with the lore or the Sentinels of Light event. However, if the champion quote is giving you a hard time, we’ve got you covered.

Who says, ‘Lucian thought I was lost… but I was only changed’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 21 is, “Lucian thought I was lost… but I was only changed,” and the League champion who says this voice line is Senna. It’s one of her many quotes that she says while moving.

She is the light and darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Senna’s lore is deeply tied to Lucian and Thresh. As a young girl, Senna was cursed to attract the Blast Mist from Shadow Isles. Despite the curse, she became a skilled sentinel of light, fighting against the Mist. She fell in love with Lucian, and they both worked to eradicate the Mist. However, during one of their fights with Thresh, the Chain Warden captured Senna’s soul in his lantern. Lucian was devastated, thinking that he lost Senna forever and hunted him for years to avenge his wife.

After Lucian eventually faced Thresh again, he broke his lantern and realized that Senna was not dead. She was only a prisoner there, evolving into the wielder of the darkness. Today’s quote, “Lucian thought I was lost… but I was only changed,” encapsulates this evolution, referring to her journey to become a balance between light and darkness.

According to League stat tracking site U.GG, Senna is one of the most potent support picks in your ranked matches, especially if you want late-game scaling in your team composition. The Redeemer has a pick rate of 8.3 percent and a ban rate of 4.7 percent as a support. Her win rate of 51.39 percent is also quite impressive across all the ranks, which shows her efficiency as a support.

Senna is a little weak in the early game, so she needs to focus on collecting souls to scale her Attack Damage, Attack Range, and Critical Strike Chance stats. However, she starts becoming a menace in the mid-game, where he has plenty of damage while having a global ultimate to protect her allies and dish out heavy damage. If you pair her with a late-game composition, she becomes hard to kill, and she can easily take the match away from the enemies by rooting them in team fights to get easy kills.

Today’s Loldle should be very easy for gamers familiar with the lore; let’s hope we get a harder Loldle tomorrow.

