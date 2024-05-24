League of Legends generic splash art showing several champions, including Graves, Ahri, Blitzcrank, and more.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Just yordling around. Is that what yordles say?’

This was a tough one, at least for me.
Justin Binkowski
  and 
Michael Kelly
|
Published: May 24, 2024 01:26 am

Another day means it’s time for another daily LoLdle quote—and this one was a bit tricky. I tried using the context clues from the voice line, but a unique twist might make it more challenging for League of Legends fans to correctly guess the champ.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Just yordling around. Is that what Yordles say?” in LoL?

May 24’s LoLdle quote is “Just Yordling around. Is that what Yordles say?” The League champion who says this is Neeko.

Star Guardian Neeko splash art
“Neeko teach you a lesson.” Image via Riot Games

When I first read this voice line, I naturally thought it was said by a Yordle like Poppy or Lulu. But as I typed in the names of more Yordles, I simply continued to guess incorrectly. The audio clue helped a little bit and I eventually stumbled my way into guessing Neeko, which makes a ton of sense in hindsight.

Neeko is famously known as a trickster in League who can disguise herself as other champs or even minions. And when you learn that this particular voice line is said by Neeko when she mimics a Yordle, it all falls into place.

Well done with this one, LoLdle. I feel like the May 24 LoLdle quote might well trip up several players—unless they’re Neeko mains.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jensen reportedly has new team for LCS Summer Split—and the lineup is star-studded
Jensen and Inspired looking at their coach at MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Jensen reportedly has new team for LCS Summer Split—and the lineup is star-studded
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 23, 2024
Read Article High-ranked LoL mid laners are dominating with one unconventional champ in Patch 14.10
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
High-ranked LoL mid laners are dominating with one unconventional champ in Patch 14.10
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 23, 2024
Read Article Zuna, a founding NA LCS player, has died aged 33
Zuna, a deceased pro player competing in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Zuna, a founding NA LCS player, has died aged 33
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jensen reportedly has new team for LCS Summer Split—and the lineup is star-studded
Jensen and Inspired looking at their coach at MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Jensen reportedly has new team for LCS Summer Split—and the lineup is star-studded
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 23, 2024
Read Article High-ranked LoL mid laners are dominating with one unconventional champ in Patch 14.10
Katarina heading for combat with Tristana, Malphite and other champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
High-ranked LoL mid laners are dominating with one unconventional champ in Patch 14.10
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 23, 2024
Read Article Zuna, a founding NA LCS player, has died aged 33
Zuna, a deceased pro player competing in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Zuna, a founding NA LCS player, has died aged 33
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 23, 2024
Author
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.