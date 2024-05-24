Another day means it’s time for another daily LoLdle quote—and this one was a bit tricky. I tried using the context clues from the voice line, but a unique twist might make it more challenging for League of Legends fans to correctly guess the champ.

Who says “Just yordling around. Is that what Yordles say?” in LoL?

May 24’s LoLdle quote is “Just Yordling around. Is that what Yordles say?” The League champion who says this is Neeko.

“Neeko teach you a lesson.” Image via Riot Games

When I first read this voice line, I naturally thought it was said by a Yordle like Poppy or Lulu. But as I typed in the names of more Yordles, I simply continued to guess incorrectly. The audio clue helped a little bit and I eventually stumbled my way into guessing Neeko, which makes a ton of sense in hindsight.

Neeko is famously known as a trickster in League who can disguise herself as other champs or even minions. And when you learn that this particular voice line is said by Neeko when she mimics a Yordle, it all falls into place.

Well done with this one, LoLdle. I feel like the May 24 LoLdle quote might well trip up several players—unless they’re Neeko mains.

