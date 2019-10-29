When will League of Legends’ True Damage song be released?

Riot Games revealed the latest virtual music group coming to League of Legends earlier today. True Damage is this year’s League group that will debut a new song next month at Worlds 2019.

The new band will feature different artists than last year’s K/DA group, aside from Soyeon, the rapper for the K-Pop group (G)I-DLE, who will return for a second year to voice Akali. Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim are the other popular artists who will voice the True Damage rappers.

Last year, K/DA’s song and music video for “POP/STARS” were revealed right before the final match between Invictus Gaming and Fnatic. It was performed on stage and saw immediate success, making it to the top of the South Korean music charts and getting more than 275 million views on YouTube.

True Damage will return with a new exclusive Worlds finals song called “GIANTS” on Nov. 10, which is the date of the last match of Worlds 2019. The song will likely be performed on stage during the opening ceremony for the Worlds 2019 finals.