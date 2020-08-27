When will K/DA’s EP be released?

It will include six songs with several collaborations.

League of Legends‘ virtual K-pop group K/DA made its long-awaited comeback today. But fans are even more anxious to hear the group’s upcoming EP, which is set to be released later this year.

K/DA posted its first pre-release song, “THE BADDEST,” which was released along with a lyric video today. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see a new music video, however, since it’s only a pre-release song.

Akali, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, and Ahri came back, played by K-pop idols Soyeon and Miyeon, as well as newcomers Bea Miller and Wolftyla.

When will K/DA’s first EP release?

K/DA’s first mini-album will be released later in the year, but an official date and name have yet to be revealed. Few details are available about the album right now, although the community has been speculating about which artists will collaborate with the group for their upcoming songs.

The EP will include six songs. At least one music video will also be released, including full-fledged choreography and new skins available in League.

In this EP, Riot Games’ music label aims to “push the traditional boundaries of music with musically driven experiences including acts like DJ Sona, True Damage, and Pentakill,” the company said.

Stay tuned to K/DA’s social channels to find out more information about the virtual group’s comeback. This article will be updated when an official release date is confirmed.

