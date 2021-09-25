When is the premiere of Arcane, Riot Games’ new League of Legends animated show?

The wait is almost over, League of Legends fans. After a recent announcement, Riot Games and Netflix have finally revealed that the widely anticipated animated series Arcane will be releasing later this year. But when will this blockbuster show premiere?

According to Riot, the series will be making its debut shortly after the 2021 World Championship Finals on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8pm CT. Three episodes will be available to watch from the start, and the show will have three acts structured into three episodes each.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ps6nV4wiCE

The second act will begin a week later on Saturday, Nov. 13, while the third and final act will be available to watch on Saturday, Nov. 20. It isn’t known how long each episode will be yet, but things are already heating up with excitement from the League fanbase.

Arcane will dive into the backstory of multiple popular champions in the game’s lore, but mainly around the regions of Piltover and Zaun. Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor will be making appearances, but the overall narrative will focus on the turbulent relationship between Vi and Jinx. Fans will get to see their story blossom from their younger days onward, building out a tale intertwined with plenty of blood, sweat, and tears.

If you need to brush up on your League lore, Riot has a ton of short stories and lore on the Piltover Enforcer, the Loose Cannon, and the places they call home.