When do the FunPlus Phoenix skins leave League’s shop?

Catch them while you still can.

The LPL’s finest trampled the European favorites at last year’s League of Legends World Championship when FunPlus Phoenix took down G2 Esports in the grand finals.

The Chinese representatives left the stadium speechless before taking home $834,375 and five unique skins.

Last month, Riot Games released the commemorative skins—and let’s just say they’re a hell of a lot better than last year’s cosmetics.

Riot upped its ante in the creative process and modernized the FPX skins, putting energy and excitement into the project. The result is five glorious skins taking inspiration from the mythical phoenix. Red, orange, yellow, bright, and saturated, the skins are a refreshing take on the usually dark, dim, and gloomy cosmetics that fans have come to expect over the years.

Take a first look at FPX Lee Sin, Vayne, Thresh, Malphite and Gangplank, coming soon to PBE!

Each of the skins cost 1,350 RP, or around $10, but a bundle of five is also up for grabs. They won’t be around forever, though.

When are the FPX skins leaving the stop?

The FPX skins are limited-edition cosmetics and will only be available to purchase until June 11, 2020 at 3pm CT. They’ll likely return to the shop for a short period, however, when Worlds comes around once every year.

Worlds 2020 is slated to be held in China in the closing stages of the year. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, postponement is a real possibility.