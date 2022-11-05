When does League’s Worlds 2022 event pass end?

Conventional battle passes have come to League of Legends with the launch of the Worlds 2022 event pass.

League’s Worlds 2022 event pass gives players the opportunity to earn many in-game items through a traditional tracked reward system, in addition to tokens that are spendable in the in-client event shop.

If you’re worrying about what time the Worlds 2022 event pass ends, or figuring out the timeline you have in order to complete it, check out the guide below for everything you need to know one when it ends.

Worlds 2022 event pass end date and time

The Worlds 2022 event runs throughout the length of this year’s League World Championship, the game’s premier esports event. You will be able to earn progress for your event pass until Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT. Although the World Championship ends on Nov. 5, the event will extend through the following 10 days, allowing players to wrap up their pass and complete all possible missions.

Additionally, tokens you earn during the event will remain in your inventory until Nov. 21 at 3pm CT. All tokens you earned during the event will stay on your account for one week, giving you the chance to spend whatever you earned before they disappear from your inventory forever.

In addition to completing missions for the in-game pass, players can also earn rewards by watching live League games at Worlds. If players link their League account to Riot’s official esports site, Lolesports.com.

If you haven’t purchased the Worlds 2022 pass, you can still buy it for 1,650 RP. Any unclaimed rewards you’ve earned will be accredited to your account should you purchase the pass. A bundle that includes the event pass, as well as the new Spirit Blossom Master Yi skin, is available for 2,650 RP.

The Worlds 2022 event pass will be purchasable until Nov. 15 at 1:59am CT.